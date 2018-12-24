GBP/USD Forecast: Holiday-Thinned Trading Will Keep Sterling In 1.2600-1.2700 Range

The GBP/USD is trading in a sideways trend capped in a tight trading range of 1.2600-1.2700.

The Christmas holiday-thinned trading is expected to keep the currency in a current trading range.

The GBP/USD is trading up 0.3 percent at around 1.2660 with currency market moves limited with traders taking days off amid holiday season. With the absence of the economic data and Brexit-related headlines, the range-bound trading is expected to prevail throughout Monday.

The US Federal Reserve officials said they expect further two rate hikes in 2019 initially supporting the US Dollar but the US Dollar retreated lower as the market was reassessing a slight hawkish twist in Fed’s outlook for rates resulting in a global equity markets selloff.

Technically, the GBP/USD broke above the downward sloping trendline while remained capped in a one big figure trading range of 1.2660-1.2700 on a 1-hour chart. The technical oscillators including Momentum and the Relative Strength Index both remain in the neutral territory. The Slow Stochastics is elevated making a bearish crossover just below the overbought territory. The Christmas holiday-thinned session is expected to see GBP/USD remaining in the nest of ranger-bound trading within 1.2600-1.2700 as Christmas lull on market nears.

GBP/USD 1-hour chart