28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 28 percent to $1.10 in pre-market trading. Micronet won a $1.4 million contract for tis TREQ-317 on board computer. MICT shares climbed around 184 percent Friday after the company announced Brookfield Interactive, ParagonEx, and MICT will merge and form a new company called Global Fintech Holdings.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) shares rose 9.8 percent to $29.34 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.94 percent on Friday.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 8.2 percent to $6.45 in pre-market trading after falling 11.96 percent on Friday.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) rose 6.2 percent to $4.85 in pre-market trading.
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) rose 5.9 percent to $85.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.46 percent on Friday.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 5.8 percent to $22.31 in pre-market trading after a report that the CEO will not be charged in a sexual assault case.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: NCLH) rose 5.4 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading after falling 3.57 percent on Friday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 5 percent to $17.46 in pre-market trading after declining 2.12 percent on Friday.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) rose 3.6 percent to $37.21 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.47 percent on Friday.
- First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) rose 3.5 percent to $41.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.30 percent on Friday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 3.4 percent to $2.43 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.56 percent on Friday.
- Sasol Limited (NYSE: SSL) rose 3.2 percent to $28.75 in pre-market trading.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) rose 2.5 percent to $43.50 in pre-market trading after falling 2.77 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ: HSGX) fell 80.9 percent to $0.090 in pre-market trading after the FDA said an additional clinical trial will be needed before it would accept submission of a Biologics License Application for NeoCart.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 14.2 percent to $5.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.32 percent on Friday.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 14 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after surging 40.07 percent on Friday.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 10.2 percent to $14.39 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.76 percent on Friday.
- Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) fell 8.5 percent to $94.02 in pre-market trading.
- Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) fell 5.5 percent to $14.06 in pre-market trading.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 5.2 percent to $9.24 in pre-market trading after climbing 36.17 percent on Friday.
- Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ: AY) fell 4.2 percent to $18.50 in pre-market trading.
- United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) fell 3.5 percent to $102.47 in pre-market trading after declining 3.14 percent on Friday.
- Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) shares fell 3.3 percent to $23.00 in pre-market.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 3.3 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading after declining 4.85 percent on Friday.
- Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) fell 3.3 percent to $114.52 in pre-market trading.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) fell 2.9 percent to $60.81 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.61 percent on Friday.
- L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LLL) fell 2 percent to $162.91 in pre-market trading after declining 3.70 percent on Friday.
- McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) shares fell 2 percent to $170.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.16 percent on Wednesday.
