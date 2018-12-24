60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) shares jumped 183.83 percent to close at $0.8600 on Friday after the company announced Brookfield Interactive, ParagonEx, and MICT will merge and form a new company called Global Fintech Holdings.
- Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) rose 61.59 percent to close at $2.6500 after the company announced FDA approval of Obalon Navigation System.
- Christopher & Banks Corporation (NYSE: CBK) shares surged 51.4 percent to close at $0.4710 after the corporation announced a $2 million buyback.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares rose 45.77 percent to close at $5.00.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) rose 43.04 percent to close at $13.66.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares gained 40.07 percent to close at $4.30.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) surged 36.17 percent to close at $9.75.
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) surged 25.98 percent to close at $3.5400 after the company announced it entered a global commercial license and supply agreement with Nestle. The company is set to receive $4 million upfront and commercial milestones.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares gained 22.63 percent to close at $7.75.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) gained 19.13 percent to close at $3.55.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) surged 18.67 percent to close at $6.80.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 16.32 percent to close at $6.70.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares surged 15.17 percent to close at $6.53.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) gained 13.42 percent to close at $10.06.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares climbed 13.3 percent to close at $7.24.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) shares gained 11.84 percent to close at $4.63.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares climbed 11.65 percent to close at $21.28 on Friday.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) rose 11.26 percent to close at $8.20.
- Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) gained 11.14 percent to close at $4.29 after announcing a $20.5 million private placement and technology partnership with Air Liquide.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares gained 10.53 percent to close at $3.78.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares rose 10.44 percent to close at $2.75.
- Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) climbed 10.16 percent to close at $20.28. ATSG expanded and extended aircraft leasing and operating agreements with Amazon.
- Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) rose 10.07 percent to close at $13.45.
- FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) shares climbed 9.78 percent to close at $17.51.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 7.17 percent to close at $72.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) gained 6.19 percent to close at $2.40 on Friday after falling 9.24 percent on Thursday.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.14 percent to close at $15.04 after dropping 19.67 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) shares dropped 32.02 percent to close at $0.6866 after the company announced its Phase 2 TRAXAR trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Perrigo Company plc (NASDAQ: PRGO) shares declined 29.28 percent to close at $37.03 after Irish regulators asked the company to pay around $1.87 billion in tax liabilities. The company plans to appeal Irish tax authorities on behalf of its Elan Pharmaceuticals, whose Tysabri intellectual property and Biogen Idec assets were said to be improperly reported in 2013. Perrigo's management assured no payments are required and liquidity will remain unaffected until a final determination is reached.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares slipped 22.91 percent to close at $3.5000. Therapix Biosciences has delivered notice of termination to FSD Pharma for previously announced acquisition letter of intent.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares fell 21.71 percent to close at $3.2100.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) dipped 21 percent to close at $2.3700.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) shares dipped 20.78 percent to close at $18.19 after the company disclosed that its CFO Andrew Hack is stepping down.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 20.53 percent to close at $2.40.
- Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIN) dropped 20.08 percent to close at $2.0300.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dipped 19.92 percent to close at $1.8900.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 18.59 percent to close at $3.2400.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 18.18 percent to close at $2.2500.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) dropped 17.73 percent to close at $2.3200.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 17.58 percent to close at $5.44.
- Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: UROV) shares tumbled 17.18 percent to close at $4.2900.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares declined 17.1 percent to close at $22.73.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) dropped 16.98 percent to close at $11.39.
- Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE: GLOW) dropped 16.55 percent to close at $0.1210 after the company announced it has entered a definitive merger agreement with SharedLabs.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 15.64 percent to close at $2.5900.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) declined 15.23 percent to close at $0.0857. Biopharmx received a Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American.
- Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAGS) fell 15.16 percent to close at $4.03.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares dropped 14.74 percent to close at $2.14.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares fell 14.32 percent to close at $9.45 on Friday.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) dropped 14.29 percent to close at $2.8800.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares fell 14.29 percent to close at $4.20.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) dipped 14.11 percent to close at $7.55.
- Hill International, Inc. (NYSE: HIL) shares fell 13.74 percent to close at $3.39 on Friday.
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) dropped 13.74 percent to close at $3.1400.
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) declined 13.7 percent to close at $5.73.
- Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFO) tumbled 12.79 percent to close at $0.7500 after the company reported preliminary Q4 EPS decreased $2.51 since last year.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) dipped 11.18 percent to close at $3.0200.
- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) shares dropped 10.77 percent to close at $5.22.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares declined 8.64 percent to close at $4.02.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares fell 6.7 percent to close at $11.84. CalAmp reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
