5 Stocks To Watch For December 24, 2018

Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE: MAXR) disclosed that it has received approval from bank lenders to amend credit deal. The company also confirmed it is continuing to explore strategic alternatives for its GEO communications satellite line of business. Maxar Technologies shares dropped 2.36 percent to close at $11.19 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: CBIO) disclosed a $200 million mixed securities offering. Catalyst Biosciences shares declined 1.75 percent to $6.75 in the after-hours trading session. Shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ: MICT) climbed around 184 percent Friday after the company announced Brookfield Interactive, ParagonEx, and MICT will merge and form a new company called Global Fintech Holdings. MICT shares rose 0.01 percent to $0.86 in after-hours trading.

