What The Truck?!? - December 21, 2018

Subscribe for free: Apple Podcasts l Google Play l Stitcher l Spotify

Episode Summary:

First, Chad and JP crack open a Victory Golden Monkey Tripel Belgian and a Green Bench Happy Hermit Pale Ale. That's right, JP is branching out. Then, they cover some of this week's headlines in all things freight and logistics. Finally, they play another round of Big deal little deal, what's the deal with you? Will they make it a record tying four in a row?

Episode Notes:

First, Chad and JP crack open a Victory Golden Monkey Tripel Belgian and a Green Bench Happy Hermit Pale Ale. That's right, JP is branching out. Then, they cover some of this week's headlines in all things freight and logistics.

Capacity tightens as drivers reposition for holiday hometime

Wet, windy weather ahead for final Christmas shipping push

Driver amenities, poor relationships and pay, and ELD concerns among top driver frustrations

Transparency19 unveils new immersive format, keynotes

Then, they play Big Deal, Little Deal? Whats the deal with you?

FMCSA drug testing program in DOT crosshairs Big deal or little deal?

CSX to double-stack trains through Baltimore after century-old tunnel is fixed Big deal or little deal?

Low carbon standards buoy sustainable jet fuel market Big deal or little deal?

Food supply chains need to reduce the consumer-retailer disconnect Big deal or little deal?

Amazon challenges FedEx, UPS with new air freight hub Big deal or little deal?

Bellhops sets Freight Alley fundraising record with $31 million haul Big deal or little deal?

Stalled budget prompts new approach to ELD exemption status Big deal or little deal?

President Xi's ‘40-years-of-reform' speech fails to excite China watchers Big deal or little deal?

Happy Holidays from What the Truck?!? and FreightWaves!

About the show:

What the Truck?!? is FreightWaves' irreverent podcast breaking down the biggest stories in transportation and logistics. Join FreightWaves writers John Paul Hampstead and Chad Prevost on Friday afternoons as we discuss all things freight.