Jurupa Valley Council Approves Controversial Truck Stop, 3-1
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 21, 2018 1:10pm   Comments
City council members voted 3-1, with one abstaining, in favor of building a Pilot Flying J travel center. The vote took place at 1:05 a.m. this morning.

"It happened, and I was stunned," said Joe Rajkovacz, director of government affairs for the Western Trucking Association.

The lone opposition vote  came from Lorena Barajas, one of the two council members elected this past November.

Construction will commence in January, Rajkovacz  said.

A broader recap of the issues involved in the battle to approve the truck stop can be found here.

Posted-In: California Freight Freightwaves Pilot Flying J shipping truck stop

