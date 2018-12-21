30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ: CDXC) shares rose 21 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company and Nestle announced they entered a global commercial license and supply agreement for TRU NIAGEN; The company is set to receive $4 million upfront and commercial milestones.
- Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) rose 10.6 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling 9.24 percent on Thursday.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) rose 10.1 percent to $10.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 21.10 percent on Thursday.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) rose 8.2 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) rose 6.6 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) rose 6.5 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after falling 6.13 percent on Thursday.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 6.4 percent to $3.82 in pre-market trading after the company reported the purchase of Small Giant Games for $560 million in cash and stock. The company raised fourth quarter GAAP sales guidance from $235 to $243 million. The company also raised fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance from $32 million to $33 million.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 5.9 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 19.67 percent on Thursday.
- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) rose 5.6 percent to $249.00 in pre-market trading.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) rose 5.5 percent to $10.06 in pre-market trading. Arlo Technologies will replace Cloud Peak Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, January 3.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) rose 5.3 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 revenue increased $3.292 million from last year.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) rose 5.1 percent to $167.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and raised its outlook for the year.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) rose 4.7 percent to $0.11 in pre-market trading. Biopharmx received a Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 4.6 percent to $28.86 in pre-market trading after issuing a release commenting on farm bill.
- YY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) shares rose 4.4 percent to $61.70 in pre-market trading.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) rose 4.4 percent to $67.99 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.48 percent on Thursday.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) shares rose 4.2 percent to $16.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.28 percent on Thursday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 4.2 percent to $6.88 in pre-market trading after climbing 8.73 percent on Thursday.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 3.8 percent to $15.18 in pre-market trading.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 3.5 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 10.28 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 9.1 percent to $5.24 in pre-market trading after dipping 59.29 percent on Thursday.
- Perrigo Company plc (NASDAQ: PRGO) fell 8.4 percent to $47.97 in pre-market trading. Perrigo Pharma Int'l. will timely file an appeal with Irish Tax Appeals Commission related to notice of amended assessment for CY13.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares fell 5.8 percent to $11.95 in pre-market trading. CalAmp reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 5.7 percent to $6.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.67 percent on Thursday.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 5.1 percent to $18.01 in pre-market trading after rising 2.26 percent on Thursday.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) shares fell 5.1 percent to $144.80 in pre-market after declining 2.28 percent on Thursday.
- Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP) fell 4.6 percent to $54.59 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) fell 4.4 percent to $7.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported the resignation of director Hainan Tan.
- Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) fell 4.1 percent to $117.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.22 percent on Thursday.
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) fell 3.3 percent to $91.51 in pre-market trading after declining 2.85 percent on Thursday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.