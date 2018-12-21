60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares climbed 37.12 percent to close at $4.10 on Thursday after the company announced it is on track to ship record number of IPA Sensor 4000SE in Q4.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares gained 26.41 percent to close at $2.92.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 24.43 percent to close at $2.7500.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 23.38 percent to close at $2.48 after the company announced a collaboration deal with Gilead to develop immuno-oncology therapies. Agenus is set to receive $150 million.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) climbed 19.74 percent to close at $6.43 after the company announced it has initiated a rolling New Drug Application to FDA for PEDMARK.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares surged 15.48 percent to close at $25.07 after the company announced it submitted its investigational new drug application for AR201 for the treatment of egg allergy. The company also announced a supply agreement with Michael Foods, Inc.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) surged 15.06 percent to close at $9.55.
- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) shares surged 11.04 percent to close at $3.6200.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) gained 10.75 percent to close at $2.37. Rosehill Resources expects FY19 adjusted EBITDAX of $210 million to $230 million and annual product of 20 to 21.5 million barrels oil equivalent/day.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 10.66 percent to close at $16.20.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) climbed 10.36 percent to close at $3.73 on Thursday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 10.28 percent to close at $78.30 on the back of the announcement it's going to partner with Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD). Tilray will participate in the partnership through its High Park Company subsidiary, while Anheuser Busch Inbev's involvement will be through its subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada. Both companies will research non-alcohol beverages that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) climbed 10.25 percent to close at $22.38.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSE: TPHS) gained 9.51 percent to close at $4.9500 on Thursday.
- Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares rose 9.41 percent to close at $3.1400.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares rose 7.73 percent to close at $4.04.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares tumbled 59.29 percent to close at $5.76 on Thursday after the company withdrew its Biologics License Application (BLA) from the FDA due to insufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls. DBV says it plans to resubmit its BLA as soon as possible.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares tumbled 57.61 percent to close at $0.4705 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter. The company says it will implement a more rigorous cost reduction program expected to generate annualized expense savings beginning in fiscal 2020. CEO Alasdair James will step down and Cheryl Bachelder was named Interim CEO.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) dropped 45.61 percent to close at $2.2900 after the FDA issued a CRL for its application seeking approval to relaunch BIVIGAM.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) dropped 42.57 percent to close at $16.51 after reporting top-line results from a mid-stage trial that evaluated its Trilaciclib (in two doses) along with chemotherapy regimen Topotecan as second- and third-line treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The company said the study met both primary endpoints of reducing the duration and occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 38.79 percent to close at $6.39. Spectrum Pharma announced Wednesday after the close that the FDA declined to accord Breakthrough Therapy Designation, or BTD, for poziotinib, its pipeline candidate that is being evaluated in the ZENITH20 study in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and EGFR exon 20 tumor mutations.
- China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ: CNTF) dropped 38.51 percent to close at $1.0700. China TechFaith Wireless posted 1H18 sales of $13.6 million and profit of $2.4 million.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) shares declined 36.1 percent to close at $6.32.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) declined 32.54 percent to close at $1.1400 after the company announced a 26.6 million share/warrant offering at $1.50 per share.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 25.35 percent to close at $0.8212 after the company reported 1H 2019 revenue decreased by $2 million since last year.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares tumbled 22.86 percent to close at $6.95 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and issued FY19 guidance near lower end of estimates.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) dropped 22.2 percent to close at $1.7000.
- American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) fell 21.1 percent to close at $9.72.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dipped 20.81 percent to close at $5.67 following Q4 earnings.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) dropped 19.67 percent to close at $14.17 on report of data integrity breach.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) declined 18.63 percent to close at $2.4900.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares dipped 18.62 percent to close at $16.87.
- EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares fell 18.36 percent to close at $1.69.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares declined 18.22 percent to close at $7.81.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 18.18 percent to close at $40.90 after reporting a $200 million convertible notes offering.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) dropped 18.04 percent to close at $34.48 after the company reported the purchase of Caraustar Industries for enterprise value of $1.8 billion in cash.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares fell 17.54 percent to close at $2.35 after reporting Q3 results.
- Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) dropped 17.51 percent to close at $2.4500.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 17 percent to close at $14.70.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) dropped 16.55 percent to close at $2.3700.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) dipped 16.53 percent to close at $24.28. Conagra posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed views.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares fell 16.43 percent to close at $1.7800.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) dropped 16.36 percent to close at $11.66. Societe Generale downgraded Oceaneering International rom Buy to Hold.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) slipped 15.66 percent to close at $3.0700.
- Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIC) shares dipped 15.01 percent to close at $6.00.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) dipped 14.78 percent to close at $37.71.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) dropped 14.74 percent to close at $3.4700.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) fell 14.53 percent to close at $2.5300.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) declined 14.37 percent to close at $4.5900.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares slipped 14.35 percent to close at $ 7.10.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares dipped 14.29 percent to close at $1.8000.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) tumbled 14.06 percent to close at $ 2.7500.
- Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) fell 13.85 percent to close at $3.4200.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) dropped 13.59 percent to close at $25.82.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dipped 13.53 percent to close at $4.09. Galectin Therapeutics reported extension of $10 million line credit.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) dropped 13.44 percent to close at $7.34.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 10.67 percent to close at $2.6800 after rising 37.61 percent on Wednesday.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares fell 9.78 percent to close at $17.89 after dropping 7.16 percent on Wednesday.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) dropped 9.63 percent to close at $12.85.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 7.62 percent to close at $1.9400.
