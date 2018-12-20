Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 20, 2018 5:06pm   Comments
Gainers

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 52 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $9.4 billion, beating estimates by $240 million. The company reported inventories of $5.4 billion, up 1 percent year-over-year.

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares are up 2 percent after reporting the purchase of Small Giant Games for $560 million in cash and stock. The company raised fourth quarter GAAP sales guidance from $235 to $243 million. The company also raised fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance from $32 million to $33 million.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) shares are up 1 percent in response to Nike’s second-quarter earnings beat.

Losers

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) shares are down 9 percent after reporting weak fourth-quarter earnings and sales guidance. Adjusted third-quarter earnings came in at 25 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $88.5 million, beating estimates by $240,000.

