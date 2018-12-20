46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares climbed 57.1 percent to $4.6968 after the company announced it is on track to ship record number of IPA Sensor 4000SE in Q4.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) gained 33.3 percent to $2.68 after the company announced a collaboration deal with Gilead to develop immuno-oncology therapies. Agenus is set to receive $150 million.
- Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) shares gained 15 percent to $24.97 after the company announced it submitted its investigational new drug application for AR201 for the treatment of egg allergy. The company also announced a supply agreement with Michael Foods, Inc.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 13.4 percent to $16.60.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 10 percent to $2.54.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares gained 9.9 percent to $4.12.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 9.6 percent to $9.10.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 9.5 percent to $77.73 on the back of the announcement it's going to partner with Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD). Tilray will participate in the partnership through its High Park Company subsidiary, while Anheuser Busch Inbev's involvement will be through its subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada. Both companies will research non-alcohol beverages that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
- FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) climbed 9.2 percent to $44.50 after the company announced all three Phase 3 Roxadustat trials met primary efficacy endpoints.
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) climbed 8.2 percent to $5.81 after the company announced it has initiated a rolling New Drug Application to FDA for PEDMARK.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 7.8 percent to $0.8746 after reporting third-quarter earnings. It was also announced Rite Aid’s partnership with McKesson will continue for another 10 years, running through March 2029.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) surged 7.7 percent to $17.99.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) climbed 7.2 percent to $4.85.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares gained 6.9 percent to $3.42.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares rose 4.5 percent to $7.45 after announcing a partnership in which pharmaceutical giant Merck will receive $150M of Intrexon stock.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 4.4 percent to $7.67 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares dipped 67.6 percent to $4.59 after the company withdrew its Biologics License Application (BLA) from the FDA due to insufficient data on manufacturing procedures and quality controls. DBV says it plans to resubmit its BLA as soon as possible.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) declined 47.5 percent to $2.21 after the FDA issued a CRL for its application seeking approval to relaunch BIVIGAM.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dipped 38.5 percent to $1.0400 after the company announced a 26.6 million share/warrant offering at $1.50 per share.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 31.5 percent to $0.7600 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter. The company says it will implement a more rigorous cost reduction program expected to generate annualized expense savings beginning in fiscal 2020. CEO Alasdair James will step down and Cheryl Bachelder was named Interim CEO.
- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) dropped 29.4 percent to $20.30 after reporting top-line results from a mid-stage trial that evaluated its Trilaciclib (in two doses) along with chemotherapy regimen Topotecan as second- and third-line treatment of small-cell lung cancer. The company said the study met both primary endpoints of reducing the duration and occurrence of Grade 4 neutropenia.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 28.2 percent to $7.50. Spectrum Pharma announced Wednesday after the close that the FDA declined to accord Breakthrough Therapy Designation, or BTD, for poziotinib, its pipeline candidate that is being evaluated in the ZENITH20 study in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and EGFR exon 20 tumor mutations.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) dropped 26.8 percent to $1.60.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) shares fell 25.9 percent to $2.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) shares tumbled 21.1 percent to $7.11 after the company missed Q4 sales estimates and issued FY19 guidance near lower end of estimates.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) dropped 18.5 percent to $14.37 on report of data integrity breach.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) fell 17.5 percent to $14.61.
- Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 17.3 percent to $0.91 after the company reported 1H 2019 revenue decreased by $2 million since last year.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares declined 16.7 percent to $7.95.
- China Techfaith Wireless Comm. Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ: CNTF) dropped 16.8 percent to $1.38. China TechFaith Wireless posted 1H18 sales of $13.6 million and profit of $2.4 million.
- Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) shares dipped 16.1 percent to $6.01 following Q4 earnings.
- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) fell 15.3 percent to $42.35 after reporting a $200 million convertible notes offering.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) dropped 13.8 percent to $36.25 after the company reported the purchase of Caraustar Industries for enterprise value of $1.8 billion in cash.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 13.7 percent to $23.16. Health Insurance Innovations expects FY19 adjusted earnings of $2.95 to $3.15 per share on sales of $315 million to $330 million.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.5 percent to $5.75 after climbing 78.76 percent on Wednesday.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares dipped 12.4 percent to $1.84.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dropped 11.5 percent to $8.75.
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) dipped 11.3 percent to $25.79. Conagra posted upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed views.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 10.3 percent to $2.69 in pre-market trading after rising 37.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) fell 10.2 percent to $2.66.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) dropped 9.8 percent to $12.83.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares declined 9 percent to $3.25 after signing a major distributor in India for UroShield.
- Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) dropped 8.3 percent to $1.9262.
- Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE: GMRE) dipped 8.2 percent to $8.20. Janney Capital downgraded Global Medical REIT from Buy to Neutral.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares fell 7.1 percent to $18.43 after dropping 7.16 percent on Wednesday.
- Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) dropped 6.1 percent to $13.09. Societe Generale downgraded Oceaneering International rom Buy to Hold.
