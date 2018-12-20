24 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 14.1 percent to $81.00 in pre-market trading on the back of the announcement it's going to partner with Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD). Tilray will participate in the partnership through its High Park Company subsidiary, while Anheuser Busch Inbev's involvement will be through its subsidiary Labatt Breweries of Canada. Both companies will research non-alcohol beverages that contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD).
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) rose 11 percent to $0.90 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings. It was also announced Rite Aid’s partnership with McKesson will continue for another 10 years, running through March 2029.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) rose 8.9 percent to $32.97 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter and issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 8.5 percent to $2.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 6.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Intrexon Corporation (NYSE: XON) shares rose 8.3 percent to $7.72 in pre-market trading. Intrexon and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, reported an agreement realizing Precigen's vision for the full developmental autonomy of its CAR-T program.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 8.2 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 8.92 percent on Wednesday.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 7 percent to $11.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.72 percent on Wednesday.
- AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) rose 6.7 percent to $12.58 in pre-market trading after declining 5.53 percent on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 6.3 percent to $16.45 in pre-market trading.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) rose 6.1 percent to $7.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 5.3 percent to $15.32 in pre-market trading after reporting a business collaboration in e-commerce.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 4.6 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading after declining 4.56 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 57.1 percent to $6.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported that its Biologics License Application for Viaskin Peanut has been voluntarily withdrawn. The company is working with the FDA to resubmit it.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) fell 34 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA did not grant breakthrough therapy designation for Poziotinib.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 20.1 percent to $1.35 in pre-market trading. MannKind priced its 26.6 million share and warrant offering at $1.50 per share.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares fell 9.9 percent to $1.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter. The company says it will implement a more rigorous cost reduction program expected to generate annualized expense savings beginning in fiscal 2020. CEO Alasdair James will step down and Cheryl Bachelder was named Interim CEO.
- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) fell 5.5 percent to $34.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) shares fell 5.1 percent to $19.00 in pre-market after cutting guidance.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 4.7 percent to $6.34 in pre-market trading after climbing 78.76 percent on Wednesday.
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) fell 3.7 percent to $5.26 in pre-market trading after jumping 12.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 3.1 percent to $8.55 in pre-market trading after declining 4.23 percent on Wednesday.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) shares fell 3.1 percent to $19.23 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.16 percent on Wednesday.
- Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) fell 3.1 percent to $14.75 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.12 percent on Wednesday.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after rising 37.61 percent on Wednesday.
