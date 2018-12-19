Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2018 4:57pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are up 9 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Adjusted earnings came in at 1 cent per share. Sales fell in-line with analyst estimates at $5.45 billion. Same-store sales were up 1.6 percent in the quarter. The company narrowed FY19 sales guidance. It was also announced Rite Aid’s partnership with McKesson will continue for another 10 years, running through March 2029.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are up 12 percent after an Ambev 6-K shows its Canadian subsidiary Labatt Brewing Co has entered into a partnership deal with Tilray subsidiary, High Park Farms. Through the partnership, both brands plan to research non-alcoholic beverages containing Cannabis extracts.
  • Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) shares are up 8 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $652.6 million, beating estimates by $7 million. The company issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
  • G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) shares are up 2 percent after reporting the Phase 2 trial for Trilaciclib achieved both primary endpoints.

Losers

  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares are down 22 percent after reporting the commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 16 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $(0.36), missing estimates by 30 cents. Sales came in at $413.232 million, missing estimates by $38.748 million. The company says it will implement a more rigorous cost reduction program expected to generate annualized expense savings beginning in fiscal 2020. CEO Alasdair James will step down and Cheryl Bachelder was named Interim CEO.
  • Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) shares are down 5 percent after cutting guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

