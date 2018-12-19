Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) rose 10.2 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) rose 9.3 percent to $24.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
  • ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 8.3 percent to $2.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported establishment of a joint venture with TriArm Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of sleeping beauty CAR T in China, Taiwan and Korea.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) shares rose 7.9 percent to $14.06 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.83 percent on Tuesday.
  • Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) rose 7.6 percent to $37.58 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.64 percent on Tuesday.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) rose 7.1 percent to $39.72 in pre-market trading. Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline reported a joint venture to create premier global consumer healthcare company.
  • Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) rose 6.7 percent to $7.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.99 percent on Tuesday.
  • Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE: STG) rose 6 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after declining 6.02 percent on Tuesday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) rose 5.3 percent to $80.54 in pre-market trading after climbing 16.10percent on Tuesday.
  • National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) shares rose 4.5 percent to $48.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.81 percent on Tuesday.
  • Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) rose 4.4 percent to $46.51 in pre-market trading after Japan Post Holdings announced plans to purchase 7 percent of Aflac's outstanding common shares through a trust.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 4.3 percent to $5.77 in pre-market trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 3.8 percent to $47.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 3.6 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after falling 5.70 percent on Tuesday.
  • WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 3.2 percent to $56.50 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 9.9 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after dropping 9.72 percent on Tuesday.
  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) fell 7.3 percent to $31.64 in pre-market trading. Micron reported upbeat profit for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak guidance for its second quarter.
  • FedEx Corporatio (NYSE: FDX) fell 6.5 percent to $173.00 in pre-market trading. FedEx reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, but lowered its FY2019 earnings guidance.
  • Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) fell 4.6 percent to $29.00 in pre-market trading.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) fell 4.6 percent to $126.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 4.1 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after declining 15.80 percent on Tuesday.
  • TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares fell 3.1 percent to $5.96 in pre-market trading.

