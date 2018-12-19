Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Fed Decision

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 19, 2018 7:15am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge; All Eyes On Fed Decision
Related SPY
If History Is A Guide, Large-Cap ETFs Have Further To Fall
Credit Suisse Sees 15% Upside For Stocks In 2019
The Stock Market On FOMC Day - Buy Or Sell The News? (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
What To Expect From The Federal Reserve On Wednesday
The US Trade Deficit, Explained
The Stock Market On FOMC Day - Buy Or Sell The News? (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The current account report for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while existing home sales report for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET, while the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 217 points to 23,826.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 22 points to 2,560.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index jumped 58 points to 6,542.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.41 percent to trade at $56.49 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 0.39 percent to trade at $46.42 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.44 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.64 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.96 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.62 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.60 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.20 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.05 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.21 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Outperform.

Baker Hughes shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $21.22 on Tuesday.

Breaking News

  • General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter.
  • Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ: AVRO) disclosed that it has received Orphan Drug designation for its AVR RD 01 for the treatment of fabry disease.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BHGE + AVRO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
UBS Still Bullish On GE
Leerink Starts Coverage Of Genetic Medicine Stocks: 'We See Commercial Execution As Increasingly Driving Returns'
UBS Sees 60% Upside For GE Stock
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
General Electric's Liquidity Problem
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Tim Biggam's ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures Trade

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday