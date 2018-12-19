45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares jumped 66.28 percent to close at $1.14 on Tuesday after the company entered a software license and laboratory data supply agreement with Prognos.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares rose 30.07 percent to close at $3.72 after the company announced it has entered a revenue sharing agreement with Google. The company also raised Q4 guidance.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) surged 20.94 percent to close at $2.83.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) surged 18.1 percent to close at $3.9800. The Meet Group reported that annualized video revenue run-rate rose to $62 million in November, up from $55 million in October.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares jumped 17.23 percent to close at $18.51.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 16.1 percent to close at $76.50 after the company announced a partnership with German pharmaceutical company Sandoz to distribute non-smokable medical cannabis products.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) jumped 15.65 percent to close at $27.57 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) jumped 12.02 percent to close at $2.8900.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) surged 11.5 percent to close at $31.32. SMART Global will replace XO Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, December 24.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) shares climbed 10.63 percent to close at $18.31.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) rose 9.97 percent to close at $23.05.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares gained 7.68 percent to close at $4.6950.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) rose 7.55 percent to close at $26.65.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) gained 7.03 percent to close at $0.4400 after the company acquired Apollo Endosurgery's lap-band system.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 7.02 percent to close at $3.81.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares gained 5.28 percent to close at $23.91. RBC Capital upgraded NCR from Outperform to Top Pick.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 4.9 percent to close at $22.47 after the company reported favorable results from its Phase III NALA trial of Neratinib in breast cancer patients.
Losers
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares dipped 39.57 percent to close at $0.8400 after the company priced its $2.5 million share common stock offering at $1.02 per share.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares dipped 23.64 percent to close at $6.88.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares fell 23.04 percent to close at $7.35. Champions Oncology reported Q2 revenues of $6.7 million, up 28.6 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS of 3 cents compared to break-even results a year ago.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 22.63 percent to close at $0.2575 on continued weakness after the company on Monday announced it has terminated its proposed merger with NovellusDx.
- AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) fell 22.41 percent to close at $21.36.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 19.5 percent to close at $2.27.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares dropped 18.75 percent to close at $1.9500 after the company reported positive interim Phase 2 trials of its first-gen oral factor D inhibitor ACH-4471, as well as pharmacokinetics and potency data for its next-gen factor D inhibitors ACH-5228 and ACH-5548.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 18.65 percent to close at $8.68.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) tumbled 17.76 percent to close at $9.54 after the company priced its offering of approximately 2.1 million shares at $10 per share.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 15.8 percent to close at $3.4100 after climbing 15.71 percent on Monday.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares dropped 14.38 percent to close at $2.7400 after reporting a proposed 5 million share follow-on offering of common stock.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) fell 14.31 percent to close at $4.43.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) dipped 13.83 percent to close at $9.72.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) tumbled 13.64 percent to close at $5.76.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares declined 13.33 percent to close at $3.12.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) dropped 13.26 percent to close at $26.70.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) shares fell 12.14 percent to close at $25.32.
- Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR) dropped 12.01 percent to close at $18.83.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) shares fell 11.98 percent to close at $3.38.
- Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: ROSE) dropped 11.42 percent to close at $2.25.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) shares dipped 10.58 percent to close at $5.58.
- OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) declined 10.48 percent to close at $6.75.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) declined 10.18 percent to close at $4.0600.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) fell 9.83 percent to close at $13.03 after terminating its merger agreement with Vintage Capital.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) tumbled 9.01 percent to close at $5.25 after dropping 6.18 percent on Monday. Goldman Sachs downgraded Washington Prime Group from Neutral to Sell.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dipped 7.44 percent to close at $3.1100.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dropped 7.39 percent to close at $4.6400.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares tumbled 6.13 percent to close at $2.9100.
