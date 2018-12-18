4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $6.5 billion, beating estimates by $400 million. The company issued strong second-quarter sales guidance.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) shares are up 3 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 36 cents per share, up from 22 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $901 million, beating estimates by $2.83 million. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of 24 cents-28 cents.
Losers
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $4.03, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $17.8 billion, beating estimates by $50 million. The company cut FY2019 guidance excluding TNT Express Expenses from $17.20-$17.80 to $15.50-$16.60.
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) shares are down 3 percent in response to FedEx.
