Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FreightWaves NOW - December 18, 2018
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 18, 2018 4:50pm   Comments
Share:

On today's episode, Chad Prevost is joined by Zach Strickland to discuss what's happening in the surprisingly soft national tender rejection index.

Watch Now

Posted-In: News Markets

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

New EU Truck Rules Could Raise Road Taxes, Squeeze Smaller Carriers