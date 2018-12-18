38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares rose 73.6 percent to $1.19 after the company entered a software license and laboratory data supply agreement with Prognos.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) shares climbed 37.8 percent to $3.94 after the company announced it has entered a revenue sharing agreement with Google. The company also raised Q4 guidance.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) rose 17.8 percent to $28.08 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) gained 15.5 percent to $0.4750 after the company acquired Apollo Endosurgery's lap-band system.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares climbed 15.3 percent to $7.68.
- CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) shares gained 14.2 percent to $4.98.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares climbed 12.9 percent to $17.82.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 12.1 percent to $3.99.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) rose 11.3 percent to $3.7511. The Meet Group reported that annualized video revenue run-rate rose to $62 million in November, up from $55 million in October.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) gained 10.5 percent to $3.58.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NRCG) climbed 9.4 percent to $9.31.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 9.2 percent to $30.65. SMART Global will replace XO Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, December 24.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) climbed 8.1 percent to $71.20 after the company announced a partnership with German pharmaceutical company Sandoz to distribute non-smokable medical cannabis products.
- Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) climbed 7.6 percent to $17.12.
- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares rose 7.5 percent to $17.05.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares gained 6.8 percent to $2.67.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) gained 6.6 percent to $63.59. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Healthequity from Neutral to Overweight.
- HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) climbed 5.9 percent to $82.44 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 5.6 percent to $41.17 after the company said its China unit has received marketing authorization from the National Medical Products Administration for Roxadustat, a hypoxia-inducible factor propyl hydroxylase inhibitor for treating patients with anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, who are dialysis dependent.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) shares gained 5.3 percent to $23.90. RBC Capital upgraded NCR from Outperform to Top Pick.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 5 percent to $22.48 after the company reported favorable results from its Phase III NALA trial of Neratinib in breast cancer patients.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares tumbled 39.2 percent to $0.8450 after the company priced its $2.5 million share common stock offering at $1.02 per share.
- Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares declined 18.4 percent to $7.79. Champions Oncology reported Q2 revenues of $6.7 million, up 28.6 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS of 3 cents compared to break-even results a year ago.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) dipped 17.4 percent to $2.33.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) dipped 16.8 percent to $9.65 after the company priced its offering of approximately 2.1 million shares at $10 per share.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) shares fell 16.3 percent to $7.54.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 15.9 percent to $0.2800 on continued weakness after the company on Monday announced it has terminated its proposed merger with NovellusDx.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) shares dropped 15.8 percent to $2.6942 after reporting a proposed 5 million share follow-on offering of common stock.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) fell 15.6 percent to $12.19 after terminating its merger agreement with Vintage Capital.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares dropped 14.8 percent to $2.0450 after the company reported positive interim Phase 2 trials of its first-gen oral factor D inhibitor ACH-4471, as well as pharmacokinetics and potency data for its next-gen factor D inhibitors ACH-5228 and ACH-5548.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 14.3 percent to $3.4700 after climbing 15.71 percent on Monday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dropped 12.4 percent to $9.35.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) shares fell 10.9 percent to $32.67 after the company posted downbeat Q2 results.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) dropped 9.1 percent to $4.41.
- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) shares tumbled 8.7 percent to $2.83.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) dipped 7.4 percent to $3.11.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 7.2 percent to $5.36 after dropping 6.18 percent on Monday. Goldman Sachs downgraded Washington Prime Group from Neutral to Sell.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) dropped 6.6 percent to $4.68.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.