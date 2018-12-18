25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) rose 38.1 percent to $3.95 in pre-market trading after the company issued updated Q4 forecast.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) rose 11.1 percent to $23.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported favorable results from its Phase III NALA trial of Neratinib in breast cancer patients.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 10.4 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive interim Phase 2 trials of its first-gen oral factor D inhibitor ACH-4471, as well as pharmacokinetics and potency data for its next-gen factor D inhibitors ACH-5228 and ACH-5548.
- Farfetch Limited (NASDAQ: FTCH) rose 9.5 percent to $23.01 in pre-market trading after falling 12.02 percent on Monday.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) rose 9.1 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) rose 9 percent to $42.50 in pre-market trading after the company said its China unit has received marketing authorization from the National Medical Products Administration for Roxadustat, a hypoxia-inducible factor propyl hydroxylase inhibitor for treating patients with anemia caused by chronic kidney disease, who are dialysis dependent.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) rose 7.2 percent to $30.10 in pre-market trading. SMART Global will replace XO Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Monday, December 24.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares rose 6.4 percent to $17.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 17.02 percent on Monday.
- Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI) rose 6.1 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) rose 5.6 percent to $48.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Monday.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 4.9 percent to $29.99 in pre-market trading.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) rose 4.8 percent to $6.34 in pre-market trading after reporting a $12 million buyback plan.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) rose 4.8 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) rose 4.6 percent to $26.34 in pre-market trading.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) rose 4.4 percent to $14.00 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) fell 16 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed 2.1 million share common stock offering.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) fell 11.3 percent to $12.82 in pre-market trading after terminating its merger agreement with Vintage Capital.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) fell 7.7 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.56percent on Monday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 7.3 percent to $6.28 in pre-market trading after declining 3.29 percent on Monday.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) fell 6.2 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 15.71 percent on Monday.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 5.9 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after declining 3.41 percent on Monday.
- China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE: CHU) shares fell 5.7 percent to $10.42 in pre-market trading.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) fell 5.6 percent to $5.45 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.18 percent on Monday.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) fell 5.4 percent to $3.17 in pre-market trading after rising 3.08 percent on Monday.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares fell 4.6 percent to $17.00 in pre-market trading.
