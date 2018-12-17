4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OMED) shares are up 18 percent after a 13D filing shows Mereo BioPharma Group PLC holds a 10.7 percent stake in the company.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares are up 5 percent after reporting interim data for ACH-4471 Phase 2 trials and provided clinical development strategy update. The company expects 2019 cash burn of $80 million-$85 million. Achillion expects a year-end 2018 cash and marketable securities balance of around $270 million.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares are up 1 percent after raising its buyback from $18 billion to $20 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend from $1.71 to $2.055 per share. Earlier in the day, Boeing announced it acquired 80 percent of Embraer for $4.2 billion.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 80 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $9.562 billion, beating estimates by $32 million.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.