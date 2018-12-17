40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 65.1 percent to $4.7225 after the US Patent Office awarded the company exclusive rights for the use of its TSC drug in conjunction with tPA for stroke treatment.
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) climbed 34.2 percent to $0.1073 after Health Canada accepted Cipher Pharmaceuticals' new drug submission for PLECANATIDE.
- Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION) jumped 22.3 percent to $26.20 after the company and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) agreed to merge.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares climbed 19.7 percent to $4.19 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 study evaluating amphora for hormone-free birth control met primary endpoint.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) gained 16.1 percent to $3.68.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NRCG) shares rose 16 percent to $8.21.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) gained 14.5 percent to $1.1565. Jefferies upgraded Axovant Sciences from Hold to Buy.
- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares climbed 14.3 percent to $0.3428 after announcing an agreement with two hedge funds who were pushing for a strategic review of the company.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares gained 13.9 percent to $4.0425.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares surged 13.2 percent to $2.40.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) gained 12.6 percent to $5.41 after reporting a global license agreement with Genentech.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) gained 12.4 percent to $4.2922.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 11.8 percent to $1.1287 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from hold to buy and raised its price target from $2.50 to $3 per share.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares climbed 10.7 percent to $8.30.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares rose 10.1 percent to $3.27.
- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) climbed 10 percent to $7.70 after the company issued strong FY2019 sales forecast.
- KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ: KCAP) gained 8.8 percent to $3.21 after announcing a stock purchase agreement with BC Partners.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) climbed 8.2 percent to $8.03.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) gained 6 percent to $276.91 after ESPN reported that Knicks owner James Dolan would consider selling team for a 'bona fide' offer.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) climbed 5.5 percent to $4.0500 after the CEO bought 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.38/share.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) surged 4.8 percent to $54.03 after analysts at Barclays maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the stock.
- Embraer SA (NYSE: ERJ) rose 3.8 percent to $21.93 after announcing Boeing would acquire 80% of the company for $4.2 billion.
Losers
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares dipped 42 percent to $1.1966 after announcing the company's phase 2b prostate cancer trial showed no additional benefit to patients.
- Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: CGIX) dipped 36.4 percent to $0.3534 after the company terminated its proposed merger with NovellusDx.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) tumbled 27 percent to $10.81. Dova Pharmaceuticals appointed David Zaccardelli as President and CEO. The company expects Q4 net poduct sales of $2.4 million to $2.7 million for DOPTELET.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) shares fell 21.2 percent to $7.26.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares dropped 19.5 percent to $13.87. GSR Capital has engaged tZERO to develop commodity contract token.
- Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) fell 14.3 percent to $112.95. Molina Healthcare disclosed that it is disappointed in the recent Affordable Care Act ruling by the US Court for the Northern District of Texas.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) declined 13.9 percent to $2.3164 after climbing 26.29 percent on Friday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) fell 13.1 percent to $2.46. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals announced plans to commence its Phase 3 registration trial in celiac disease in 1H 2019 and announce top-line NASH data with drug combinations by EASL 2019.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) fell 11.7 percent to $2.7450.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 10.5 percent to $3.40.
- Farfetch Limited (NASDAQ: FTCH) declined 10.4 percent to $21.40.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares dipped 9.1 percent to $5.15.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares dropped 8.6 percent to $3.5850. Health insurers and healthcare providers are trading down today after a Texas court ruled that ObamaCare was unconstitutional.
- Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ: NTRP) shares fell 8.5 percent to $4.00 after the company priced a stock and warrant offering at $4.495 per share.
- Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ) dipped 7.6 percent to $11.09.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) fell 7.5 percent to $4.0600 after dropping 10.77 percent on Friday.
- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) fell 7.5 percent to $118.00 after declining 4.02 percent on Friday.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) fell 6.8 percent to $19.81 after dropping 9.39 percent on Friday.
