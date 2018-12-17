Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.22 percent to 24,047.50 while the NASDAQ climbed 0.12 percent to 6,918.63. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.06 percent to 2,598.40.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Monday, the financial shares rose by 0.7 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION) up 21 percent, and KCAP Financial Inc (NASDAQ: KCAP) up 8 percent.

In trading on Monday, utilities shares fell 1.3 percent.

Top Headline

Hitachi agreed to acquire the power grid division of ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB). Hitachi will acquire 80.1 percent of the power-grid unit with an enterprise value of $11 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SGYP) shares got a boost, shooting up 43 percent to $0.1144 after Health Canada accepted Cipher Pharmaceuticals' new drug submission for PLECANATIDE.

Shares of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ: LION) shot up 21 percent to $26.00 after the company and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) agreed to merge.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares were also up, gaining 37 percent to $3.9200 after the US Patent Office awarded the company exclusive rights for the use of its TSC drug in conjunction with tPA for stroke treatment.

Equities Trading DOWN

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) shares dropped 42 percent to $1.1999 after announcing the company's phase 2b prostate cancer trial showed no additional benefit to patients.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) were down 27 percent to $10.80. Dova Pharmaceuticals appointed David Zaccardelli as President and CEO. The company expects Q4 net poduct sales of $2.4 million to $2.7 million for DOPTELET.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) was down, falling around 34 percent to $0.3663 after the company terminated its proposed merger with NovellusDx.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.15 percent to $50.61 while gold traded up 0.39 percent to $1,246.30.

Silver traded up 0.46 percent Monday to $14.705, while copper fell 0.71 percent to $2.743.

Eurozone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.09 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index declined 0.53 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.93 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.95 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 1.1 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.83 percent.

Economics

The Empire State manufacturing index dropped 12.4 points to 10.9 for December. However, economists were projecting a reading of 20.1.

The housing market index declined 4 points to a reading of 56 in December.

The Treasury International Capital report for October is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.