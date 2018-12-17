applya Occupational Strategies Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

applya Occupational Strategies (AOS), a leading employment screening technology company, announced today that it has joined the Blockchain in Transportation Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation/logistics/supply chain marketplace. BiTA's members include Descartes, Daimler, FedEx, SAP and Uber Freight among dozens of other global brands. applya will bring its deep expertise in digital technologies to the Alliance and help develop blockchain-based solutions for the Industry.

Blockchain technology enables transactions to be identified and tracked digitally and shared across a distributed network of computers. In the supply chain, blockchain enables participants to more effectively track goods and freight and to operate in a more seamless and transparent manner. It can also help to create new revenue streams and value for customers by enabling a system to complete transactions, track shipments and manage fleets.

applya is promoting blockchain adoption through a Drivers as a Service (DaaS) workforce solution. The DaaS program helps carriers address the acute shortage of qualified drivers by delivering real-time access to verified, pre-credentialed drivers through one of the nation's largest independent carrier workforce. AOS will be working in conjunction with industry leaders developing a common framework and business model that ensures compliance with federal, state and other privacy standards.

"As a technology integrator of screening and compliance data, development of a blockchain solution for key historical information about a distributed workforce is a logical next step in helping the transportation industry leverage our Driver as a Service business model," said Chris William, Chief Executive Officer of applya.

According to BiTA President Chris Burruss, "Blockchain can transform the supply chain by improving transparency and innovation. On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome applya Occupational Strategies to the Alliance. Coupling the company's DaaS solution with blockchain technology will be incredibly helpful for companies in the transportation/freight sector. A shortage of qualified drivers has plagued the industry for years, and the problem is continuing to grow." He further stated, "applya's industry expertise will help speed the development of blockchain standards."

About applya Occupational Strategies

applya Occupational Strategies is a technology-driven aggregator of applicant and employment screening solutions provided throughout the employment lifecycle. AOS performs the duties of a third-party provider to national, regional and multi-state clients, providing efficient, cost-effective administration of employer screening programs. Its industry-leading technology platform aggregates multiple, pre-certified vendors, and seamlessly integrates into ATS, HRIS and legacy-based systems. The result is client data being housed in a single system that is easily integrated into a private blockchain environment.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North American Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit the BiTA website at www.bita.studio/.

