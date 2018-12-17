41 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) shares surged 39.83 percent to close at $24.68 on Friday after LVMH announced plans to purchase the company for $25 per share in cash.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) climbed 26.29 percent to close at $2.69 on Friday after Adynxx announced $5.7 million in Federal Grant funding. The companies announced merger agreement in October.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) shares jumped 23.21 percent to close at $20.33.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) shares gained 16.32 percent to close at $14.68 following Q4 results. Civitas Solutions posted Q4 earnings of $0.42 per share on sales of $409.485 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) surged 15.84 percent to close at $51.55 after dropping 26.17 percent on Thursday. XPO Logistics reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 15.19 percent to close at $5.46.
- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) rose 14.29 percent to close at $6.00.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) gained 14.17 percent to close at $18.94 after reaching a settlement on Canadian tax dispute regarding foreign income.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) shares rose 10.97 percent to close at $20.33. iKang Healthcare reported parties in go-private deal have agreed to extend termination date to Jan. 31, 2019.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) climbed 10.37 percent to close at $18.62.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) rose 9.43 percent to close at $15.67.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) climbed 9.31 percent to close at $7.16.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares rose 8.43 percent to close at $2.8300.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares gained 6.12 percent to close at $15.78.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 5.96 percent to close at $3.20 after the company disclosed a $615,000 international order for the T-47/M5 Mode 5 test set.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) gained 4.75 percent to close at $33.94 after announcing 'Reinvent SEE' strategy.
Losers
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) shares tumbled 39.7 percent to close at $3.98 on Friday after highlighting presentation of safety and efficacy update from ILLUMINATE-204 trial of tilsotolimod and ipilimumab combo.
- Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOTA) shares fell 34.18 percent to close at $6.70.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) tumbled 28.44 percent to close at $3.17.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares dipped 26.32 percent to close at $2.80 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants posted Q4 loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $26.8 million.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) fell 18.31 percent to close at $29.26.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) dropped 16.08 percent to close at $1.67. DavidsTea reported third-quarter loss of C$0.28 per share, down from C$0.17 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at C$43.66 million.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares fell 15.33 percent to close at $3.48.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares dipped 13.95 percent to close at $13.51.
- Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRK) shares dropped 13.82 percent to close at $5.24.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: BRS) fell 13.31 percent to close at $2.93.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) declined 12.97 percent to close at $140.17. Shopify priced 2.6 million shares at $154 per share.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 12.9 percent to close at $1.89.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) dipped 12.2 percent to close at $7.63 on Friday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 12.19 percent to close at $17.00.
- Arvinas Holding Company, LLC (NASDAQ: ARVN) dropped 11.19 percent to close at $14.20.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) dipped 11.09 percent to close at $2.9250.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) dropped 10.98 percent to close at $3.00.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 10.79 percent to close at $2.15.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 10.77 percent to close at $4.39.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares declined 10.37 percent to close at $17.11.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) dropped 10.04 percent to $133.00 following reports indicating the company did not disclose prior knowledge of asbestos in its baby powder products.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 8.65 percent to close at $3.80.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 8.59 percent to close at $207.06 after the company missed Q1 sales estimates.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares declined 6.6 percent to close at $2.9700.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) fell 6.28 percent to close at $1.9400 following Q4 results.
Posted-In: Friday's GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.