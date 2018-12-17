Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Empire State manufacturing index for December is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The housing market index for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for October is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
