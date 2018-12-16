Innovent Biologics, Inc. (Innovent) (HKEX: 01801) and Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) today announced that the companies, through their respective subsidiaries, have entered into a strategic collaboration agreement for three clinical-stage product candidates discovered and developed by Incyte—pemigatinib (FGFR1/2/3 inhibitor), itacitinib (JAK1 inhibitor) and parsaclisib (PI3Kδ inhibitor). Under the terms of the agreement, Innoventwill pay Incyte US$40 million in cash up front, and Incyte shall be eligible to receive an additional US$20 million in consideration in connection with the first investigational new drug (IND) application by Innovent in China, which is expected to be achieved in 2019. Innovent will receive the rights to develop and commercialize the three assets in hematology and oncology in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

"The collaboration and partnership with Innovent provides us with an important and strategic opportunity to further serve the oncology community around the world by potentially bringing new, innovative medicines to patients with high unmet medical needs in China," saidHervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer of Incyte. "We believe Innovent's experienced leadership team and sizeable clinical network will expand our clinical trials for itacitinib, pemigatinib and parsaclisib, and, if any of these product candidates are approved, will provide access to our innovative therapies to patients and healthcare providers in China."

"We're very pleased to enter into this collaboration with Incyte, a well-recognized innovative global biopharmaceutical company. This collaboration not only strengthens our portfolio by adding three potentially best-in-class clinical-stage targeted therapies, but, we believe, also proves that Innovent is an ideal partner for world-class pharmaceutical companies coming to China—transforming Innovent from a company primarily focused on monoclonal antibodies to one with a broader oncology focus that develops potentially innovative treatments regardless of molecule size," saidMichael DC Yu., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President ofInnovent. "Based on the compelling clinical data reported to-date, we believe pemigatinib, itacitinib and parsaclisib may be poised, if further development is successful and approvals in China are granted, to dramatically alter the treatment landscape for patients inChinawith FGFR-altered cholangiocarcinoma and urothelial carcinoma, graft-versus-host-disease after bone marrow transplant and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, respectively, and other cancers. These three novel medicines from Incyte complement our rich pipeline of immune-oncology-focused monoclonal antibodies and also enable the exploration of combination treatment approaches with the potential to further improve patient outcomes worldwide."

Per the terms of the collaboration agreement, Innovent will pay Incyte $40 million in cash up front and Incyte will be eligible to receive an additional US$20 million in consideration in connection with the first IND filing in China, which is expected to be achieved in 2019. Innovent will receive rights to develop and commercialize three product candidates (pemigatinib, itacitinib and parsaclisib) in hematology and oncology in the Innovent territory of Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.In addition, Incyte will be eligible to receive up to $129 million in potential development and regulatory milestones, and up to $202.5 million in potential commercial milestones. Incyte will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties from the high teens to the low twenties on future sales of products resulting from the collaboration. Incyte retains an option to assist in the promotion of the three product candidates in China.

The transaction is effective immediately upon the execution of the strategic collaboration agreement. Further financial details were not disclosed.