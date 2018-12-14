26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) surged 47 percent to $3.14 after Adynxx announced $5.7 million in Federal Grant funding. The companies announced merger agreement in October.
- Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) shares jumped 40.2 percent to $24.74 after LVMH announced plans to purchase the company for $25 per share in cash.
- Civitas Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CIVI) shares rose 24.7 percent to $15.74 following Q4 results. Civitas Solutions posted Q4 earnings of $0.42 per share on sales of $409.485 million.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 21.3 percent to $20.01.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 15 percent to $0.9890
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 13.3 percent to $3.42 after the company disclosed a $615,000 international order for the T-47/M5 Mode 5 test set.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) rose 11.6 percent to $18.52 after reaching a settlement on Canadian tax dispute regarding foreign income.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) gained 11.1 percent to $10.55.
- iKang Healthcare Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KANG) shares rose 10.8 percent to $20.30. iKang Healthcare reported parties in go-private deal have agreed to extend termination date to Jan. 31, 2019.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) shares surged 8.7 percent to $16.17.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) climbed 8 percent to $48.03 after dropping 26.17 percent on Thursday. XPO Logistics reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 7.7 percent to $0.5430 after the company reported plans to reduce its debt facility from $30 million to $15 million.
- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) climbed 6.3 percent to $2.20 following Q4 results.
- Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) gained 6.3 percent to $34.43 after announcing 'Reinvent SEE' strategy.
Losers
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) shares tumbled 21 percent to $3.0050. Good Times Restaurants posted Q4 loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $26.8 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) dipped 20.1 percent to $5.28 after highlighting presentation of safety and efficacy update from ILLUMINATE-204 trial of tilsotolimod and ipilimumab combo.
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) dropped 18.1 percent to $1.63. DavidsTea reported third-quarter loss of C$0.28 per share, down from C$0.17 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at C$43.66 million.
- nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) shares declined 13.5 percent to $16.52.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares fell 12.4 percent to $3.60.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares fell 9.6 percent to $3.76.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) declined 9.3 percent to $146.10. Shopify priced 2.6 million shares at $154 per share.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares fell 8.2 percent to $19.85.
- PPDAI Group Inc. (NYSE: PPDF) shares declined 8.2 percent to $4.52.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 6.7 percent to $211.24 after the company missed Q1 sales estimates.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) dropped 6 percent to $139.07 following reports indicating the company did not disclose prior knowledge of asbestos in its baby powder products.
- Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) shares declined 6 percent to $2.9900.
