20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) shares rose 39.8 percent to $24.68 in pre-market trading after LVMH announced plans to purchase the company for $25 per share in cash.
- Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 27.2 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $615,000 international order for the T-47/M5 Mode 5 test set.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 25.4 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after Adynxx announced $5.7 million in Federal Grant funding. The companies announced merger agreement in October.
- ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 17.1 percent to $0.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported plans to reduce its debt facility from $30 million to $15 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) rose 5.9 percent to $47.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.17 percent on Thursday. XPO Logistics reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) rose 5.5 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after reaching a settlement on Canadian tax dispute regarding foreign income.
- WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) shares rose 5 percent to $17.48 in pre-market trading.
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 5 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a settlement in Shuffle Tech litigation. Scientific games will pay $151.5 million.
Losers
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 17.6 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading. DavidsTea reported third-quarter loss of C$0.28 per share, down from C$0.17 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at C$43.66 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 10.6 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after highlighting presentation of safety and efficacy update from ILLUMINATE-204 trial of tilsotolimod and ipilimumab combo.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 5.6 percent to $15.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.79 percent on Thursday.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 6.5 percent to $13.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.07 percent on Thursday.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 6.1 percent to $26.43 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.99 percent on Thursday.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares fell 5.9 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading.
- Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 5.8 percent to $151.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported launch of offering of Class A subordinate voting shares.
- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 5.3 percent to $29.06 in pre-market trading after declining 4.01 percent on Thursday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 6 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 2 percent on Thursday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.3 percent to $72.25 in pre-market. Tilray reported a C$7.5 million investment in ROSE Lifesciences.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 4.3 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 3.8 percent to $64.38 in pre-market trading. Starbucks reaffirmed FY2019 guidance at the company’s Investor Day Meeting. Earlier in the day, the company announced it's partnering with Uber Eats to bring Starbucks deliveries to nearly a quarter of the company’s U.S.-operated stores in 2019.
