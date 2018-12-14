Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2018 8:11am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Belmond Ltd. (NYSE: BEL) shares rose 39.8 percent to $24.68 in pre-market trading after LVMH announced plans to purchase the company for $25 per share in cash.
  • Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSE: TIK) rose 27.2 percent to $3.85 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $615,000 international order for the T-47/M5 Mode 5 test set.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 25.4 percent to $2.67 in pre-market trading after Adynxx announced $5.7 million in Federal Grant funding. The companies announced merger agreement in October.
  • ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) rose 17.1 percent to $0.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported plans to reduce its debt facility from $30 million to $15 million.
  • XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) rose 5.9 percent to $47.12 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.17 percent on Thursday. XPO Logistics reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) rose 5.5 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading after reaching a settlement on Canadian tax dispute regarding foreign income.
  • WildHorse Resource Development Corporation (NYSE: WRD) shares rose 5 percent to $17.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) rose 5 percent to $16.55 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a settlement in Shuffle Tech litigation. Scientific games will pay $151.5 million.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) fell 17.6 percent to $1.64 in pre-market trading. DavidsTea reported third-quarter loss of C$0.28 per share, down from C$0.17 per share year-over-year. Sales came in at C$43.66 million.
  • Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) fell 10.6 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after highlighting presentation of safety and efficacy update from ILLUMINATE-204 trial of tilsotolimod and ipilimumab combo.
  • Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 5.6 percent to $15.58 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.79 percent on Thursday.
  • Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 6.5 percent to $13.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.07 percent on Thursday.
  • Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) fell 6.1 percent to $26.43 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.99 percent on Thursday.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares fell 5.9 percent to $21.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 5.8 percent to $151.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported launch of offering of Class A subordinate voting shares.
  • Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT) fell 5.3 percent to $29.06 in pre-market trading after declining 4.01 percent on Thursday.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 6 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 2 percent on Thursday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.3 percent to $72.25 in pre-market. Tilray reported a C$7.5 million investment in ROSE Lifesciences.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) fell 4.3 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) fell 3.8 percent to $64.38 in pre-market trading. Starbucks reaffirmed FY2019 guidance at the company’s Investor Day Meeting. Earlier in the day, the company announced it's partnering with Uber Eats to bring Starbucks deliveries to nearly a quarter of the company’s U.S.-operated stores in 2019.

Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALQA + BEL)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Reports
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BEL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What 5 Of The World's Most Successful CEOs Accomplish Before 8 AM