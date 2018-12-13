5 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares are up 4 percent after announcing a settlement in Shuffle Tech litigation. Scientific games will pay $151.5 million.
Losers
- DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares are down 13 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings of C$(0.28), down from C$(0.17) year-over-year. Sales came in at C$43.66 million.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares are down 3 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.73, beating estimates by 11 cents. Sales came in at $34.311 billion, missing estimates by $480 million. Total comparable sales were up 8.8 percent year-over-year.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are down 2 percent after reaffirming FY2019 guidance at the company’s Investor Day Meeting. Earlier in the day, the company announced it's partnering with Uber Eats to bring Starbucks deliveries to nearly a quarter of the company’s U.S.-operated stores in 2019.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are down 1 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.90, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $2.465 billion, beating estimates by $35 million. The company issued weak first-quarter and FY19 adjusted earnings guidance.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.