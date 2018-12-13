36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares climbed 37 percent to $2.78 after the company announced it would expand its alcohol abuse treatment into the opioid abuse market.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) surged 31.6 percent to $5.87 after the company acquired Michelangelo's Pieta for $75M worth of Yulong shares.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 21.9 percent to $6.41 after the company issued 2019 guidance and reported a $300 million new share repurchase program.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 17.9 percent to $11.97 after reporting Q3 results.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BBCP) surged 16.5 percent to $9.90.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) jumped 15.7 percent to $33.89.
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 13.5 percent to $2.0652 after regaining compliance with the NASDAQ.
- Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEI) gained 12.2 percent to $11.50.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 10.6 percent to $35.56 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and announced a new $500 million share repurchase program.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 10.6 percent to $2.08 after gaining 5.59 percent on Wednesday.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 9.9 percent to $7.37 after the company announced the launch of a new $1.2 billion Industrial IoT software company and agreed to sell majority stake in ServiceMax to Silver Lake. JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $6 target.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) jumped 9.6 percent to $4.93.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) gained 8.8 percent to $9.73.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) climbed 7.2 percent to $3.15.
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) gained 5.8 percent to $118.60 following Q4 results.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) rose 5.6 percent to $45.28. Aflac confirmed that it has engaged in discussions with Japan Post Holdings related to potential minority investment in company.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 5.4 percent to $6.34 on the back of the House vote on the 2018 Farm bill that lifted hemp and CBD stocks.
Losers
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 44.4 percent to $3.65 after reporting the company’s gene delivery platform did not show signs of clinical activity and Biogen terminated their collaboration agreement.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 29.7 percent to $14.16. Tailored Brands reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company cut FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced it received notification from a significant U.S. customer of a decision not to renew an existing agreement in 2019.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares fell 28 percent to $1.8150. Fred's reported a Q3 loss of $0.83 per share on sales of $306.413 million.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 25.4 percent to $2.3954 after the company issued weak FY18 guidance.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 17.6 percent to $3.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals priced its 12 million share public offering of common stock at $3.75 per share.
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 15.7 percent to $1.40. VBI Vaccines priced its 26.8 million share offering at $1.40 per share.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 15.1 percent to $9.54 after pricing a 3 million share offering at $10 per share.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 14.7 percent to $10.58.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) dipped 12.2 percent to $2.3001.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares fell 10.7 percent to $1.3668 after reporting a $20 million common stock offering.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 9.9 percent to $19.86 after rising 7.78 percent on Wednesday.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) dropped 9.3 percent to $7.15.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) fell 9.2 percent to $4.97.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) declined 9.2 percent to $6.04.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) dipped 9.1 percent to $7.18.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 7.6 percent to $69.11 after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.
- FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) dropped 6.2 percent to $18.32. Morgan Stanley downgraded FireEye from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) dipped 5.6 percent to $33.52 after Credit Suisse lowered its rating on the stock from outperform to underperform and lowered its price target from $47 to $31.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) fell 5 percent to $80.04 after UBS announced a sell rating on the stock.
