26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) shares rose 29.1 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after regaining compliance with the NASDAQ.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) rose 19.6 percent to $6.29 in pre-market trading after the company issued 2019 guidance and reported a $300 million new share repurchase program.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 13.3 percent to $6.81 in pre-market trading on the back of the House vote on the 2018 Farm bill that lifted hemp and CBD stocks.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) rose 9.8 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after reporting FDA conditional approval of IDE to initiate a US pilot study of the C-Scan system.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) rose 9.7 percent to $7.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced the launch of a new $1.2 billion Industrial IoT software company and agreed to sell majority stake in ServiceMax to Silver Lake. JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and announced a $6 target.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) shares rose 8.5 percent to $3.07 in pre-market trading.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) rose 7.1 percent to $9.45 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) rose 6.8 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.88 percent on Wednesday.
- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ: DTEA) shares rose 6.4 percent to $2.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.59 percent on Wednesday.
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) rose 6.3 percent to $34.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings and announced a new $500 million share repurchase program.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 6.1 percent to $7.70 in pre-market trading after climbing 23.47 percent on Wednesday.
- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) rose 4.4 percent to $44.77 in pre-market trading. Aflac confirmed that it has engaged in discussions with Japan Post Holdings related to potential minority investment in company.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 4.1 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.67 percent on Wednesday.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 3.4 percent to $37.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 4.76 percent on Wednesday.
Losers
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 43.6 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after reporting the company’s gene delivery platform did not show signs of clinical activity and Biogen terminated their collaboration agreement.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) fell 27 percent to $14.72 in pre-market trading. Tailored Brands reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company cut FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced it received notification from a significant U.S. customer of a decision not to renew an existing agreement in 2019.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) fell 23.7 percent to $2.45 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY18 guidance.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) fell 11.1 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) shares fell 10.7 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading. Fred's reported a Q3 loss of $0.83 per share on sales of $306.413 million.
- VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) fell 10.2 percent to $1.49 in pre-market trading after reporting a common stock offering to progress R&D programs.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 9.2 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after rising 7.78 percent on Wednesday.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares fell 8.5 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading after reporting a $20 million common stock offering.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 7.8 percent to $3.88 in pre-market. Marinus Pharmaceuticals priced its 12 million share public offering of common stock at $3.75 per share.
- Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 6.3 percent to $10.52 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) fell 4.6 percent to $5.37 in pre-market trading after rising 6.03 percent on Wednesday.
- Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HASI) fell 3.6 percent to $22.26 in pre-market trading after reporting a 7.5 million share common stock offering.
