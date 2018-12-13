Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What To Know About GE's New $1.2B IIoT Software Business, ServiceMax Divestiture

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2018 8:40am   Comments
Share:
What To Know About GE's New $1.2B IIoT Software Business, ServiceMax Divestiture
Related GE
26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More
Dow Jones, Stock Futures Strengthen; Apple Prepares To Expand (Investor's Business Daily)

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) on Thursday announced two new business developments: the creation of a new Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) software business and an agreement to sell a majority stake in its ServiceMax business.

What Happened

GE's new IIoT business will be wholly-owned by GE and independently run with the objective of bringing together all of GE Digital's IIoT solutions, including the Predix platform, Asset Performance Management, Historian, Automation (HMI/SCADA), Manufacturing Execution Systems, Operations Performance Management and the GE Power Digital and Grid Software Solutions businesses.

The business will start with $1.2 billion in annual software revenue and an existing global industrial customer base.

Separately, the company agreed to sell a majority stake in ServiceMax, a provider of cloud-based software productivity tools for field service technicians to the private equity firm Silver Lake. As part of the agreement, GE will hold on to a 10-percent stake in ServiceMax and the two entities entered into a reseller agreement to continue serving joint customers, including GE's industrial business units.

Why It's Important

GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, Jr. said in the press release the strategic moves is part of a strategy to better focus on core verticals, deliver greater value to customers and create new value for investors.

GE investors are reacted positively to the announcements. Coupled with a big upgrade from JPMorgan, investors spear to be incrementally more optimistic on GE's outlook today.

At time of publication, GE shares were trading up 11.6 percent to $7.49 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Related Links:

Things Are Going From Bad To Worse For GE

UBS Still Bullish On GE

Photo credit: Empoor, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: IoT Lawrence Culp ServicemaxNews Asset Sales Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

26 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Cisco, General Electric And More
UBS Still Bullish On GE
This Day In Market History: First Nobel Prizes Awarded
GE, Xilinx, EEM And SPY: 'Fast Money' Picks For December 4
Barron's Picks And Pans: Facebook, GE, GM, Microsoft And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Green Wednesday: 2018 Sales Data Shows The Date Is A Bestseller For Cannabis Companies

12 Hilarious Wall Street Twitter Accounts