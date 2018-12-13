52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA) shares climbed 39.63 percent to close at $18.32 on Wednesday after the company agreed to be purchased by Cerberus at $18.50 per share in cash.
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares gained 26.87 percent to close at $3.40 after the company's subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 explosives trace detector passed the European Civil Aviation Conference's common evaluation conference.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) climbed 26.13 percent to close at $8.35. LexinFintech projects limited impact from P2P regulations and lifted loan origination guidance.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 23.47 percent to close at $7.26 after the company announced it facilitated over 2,000 transactions in 18 hours during Taobao's Double 12 Shopping Festival.
- Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: BCRH) gained 21.75 percent to close at $6.55.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) gained 20.07 percent to close at $6.82.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) rose 18.72 percent to close at $2.41.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) jumped 18.56 percent to close at $9.39 after B. Riley initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $28.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares gained 12.99 percent to close at $4.00.
- Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) shares jumped 12.38 percent to close at $2.3150.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) surged 12.29 percent to close at $20.10.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) shares gained 12.23 percent to close at $17.07.
- The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares rose 11.64 percent to close at $23.11.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) gained 11.53 percent to close at $15.19.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 11.21 percent to close at $2.48.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) jumped 11.08 percent to close at $4.31.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) climbed 11.01 percent to close at $13.71 following a sharp Wednesday sell off related to worse than expected Q2 results.
- Aurora Mobile Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: JG) jumped 10.73 percent to close at $6.71 after reporting Q3 sales 116 percent higher than the same quarter in the previous year.
- Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) shares climbed 10.62 percent to close at $21.57.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) gained 10.58 percent to close at $2.30.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 10.48 percent to close at $6.01 after the company said the passing of the Senate Farm Bill is beneficial for sales of its cannabinoid infused beverage products.
- Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) climbed 9.98 percent to close at $13.44 after announcing positive phase 1 results for the company's gastric cancer trial.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) gained 8.4 percent to close at $9.03 after Bloomberg reported Germany is working a pathway for Deutsche Bank to merge with Commerzbank.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) gained 8.13 percent to close at $15.56.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 7.78 percent to close at $22.03.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) gained 7.23 percent to close at $17.06 after an activist hedge fund increase its stake in the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals reported that 8.39 million share common stock offering will be priced at $15.15 per share for gross proceeds of $130 million.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 7.11 percent to close at $28.77.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 6.7 percent to close at $7.96 on Wednesday after falling 2.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNX) jumped 5.96 percent to close at $4.98.
Losers
- Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SGYP) tumbled 52.8 percent to close at $0.16 on Wednesday after the company initiated voluntary proceedings under Chapter 11 and announced Bausch Health will acquire its assets for $200 million in cash.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares dropped 23.34 percent to close at $4.86.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) dipped 23.03 percent to close at $3.81.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares dipped 17.45 percent to close at $4.21 after reporting an offering of 12 million shares of common stock.
- SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) dipped 15.09 percent to close at $2.70. SigmaTron International posted a Q2 loss of $0.17 per share on sales of $77 million.
- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBIX) dropped 13.91 percent to close at $73.83 after the company announced a Phase IIb study did not meet its primary endpoint in Tourette's Syndrome patients.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dipped 13.33 percent to close at $1.82.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) declined 12.67 percent to close at $1.93.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 12.4 percent to close at $11.23 after reporting a 3 million share common stock offering.
- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) dropped 12.04 percent to close at $2.41.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares fell 11.22 percent to close at $30.08.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) declined 10.86 percent to close at $3.61.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) dipped 10.31 percent to close at $9.13 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares fell 10.3 percent to close at $5.66. Veritone reported a multi-market deal with Univision Radio Network for near real-time intelligence for ad campaigns and branded solutions.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) dipped 10.19 percent to close at $84.48.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) shares fell 9.63 percent to close at $ 60.27.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) dropped 8.91 percent to close at $19.01 after reportedly provided cautious long term financial projections at the company's investor day.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares tumbled 8.7 percent to close at $5.25 after the company reported that Gwen Binder, PhD, Chief Technology Officer, will be leaving the company at the end of January 2019.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 8.18 percent to close at $17.96. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $24 to $16.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 7.88 percent to close at $47.01. Dave & Buster’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) declined 7.54 percent to close at $6.13.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NYSE: OSS) declined 7.34 percent to close at $2.65.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) fell 6.33 percent to close at $30.91. JP Morgan downgraded Mosaic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $38 to $33.
