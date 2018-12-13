Damage To Trade Persists After PM May Wins Confidence Vote

Freight operators still in the dark after Theresa May wins vote of confidence.

Freight companies will be frustrated by the result of the vote of confidence in Theresa May as Brexit negotiations appear to have slipped back to square one.

Prime minister May won the vote by 200 votes to 117, but the damage was essentially already done to the government's deal when May cancelled the vote on the deal she had negotiated on Tuesday.

May has said that she will now go back to the European Council to speak to the European leaders to find a solution to the vexed issue of the border between Southern and Northern Ireland, even after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders have made it clear that these negotiations are now closed.

It is unclear from this point how the negotiations will develop. The UK now faces either crashing out of the EU without a deal, remaining in the EU or persuading EU member states to renegotiate a softer Brexit deal.

The result of vote of confidence in Theresa May has not, therefore, provided the clarity that business has been demanding.

