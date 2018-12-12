5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares are up 5 percent on the back of the House vote on the 2018 Farm bill that lifted hemp and CBD stocks.
Losers
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares are down 29 percent after reporting the company’s gene delivery platform did not show signs of clinical activity and Biogen terminated their collaboration agreement.
- Tailored Brands inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares are down 18 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at $1.01, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $812.7 million, missing estimates by $16.4 million. The company cut FY18 adjusted EPS guidance. The company also announced it received notification from a significant U.S. customer of a decision not to renew an existing agreement in 2019.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 10 percent following a third-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 14 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $233.662 million, missing estimates by $8.79 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter sales guidance.
- Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares are down 4 percent after rising 23 percent in the regular session.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.