31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares rose 48.5 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its subsidiary, 1st Detect, has received initial notice that its explosives trace detector, the TRACER 1000, has successfully passed the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC)’s test.
- Internap Corp (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 20 percent to $5.54 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.71 percent on Tuesday.
- A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) rose 10.2 percent to $47.00 in pre-market trading.
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMY) rose 9.3 percent to $6.50 in pre-market trading after surging 9.58 percent on Tuesday.
- BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE: BRT) shares rose 8.8 percent to $12.35 in pre-market trading.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 8 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading after climbing 9.70 percent on Tuesday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 6.5 percent to $15.33 in pre-market trading.
- Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) rose 6.4 percent to $20.00 in pre-market trading after the company approved the formalization of a strategy committee to evaluate strategic alternatives.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 6.3 percent to $4.05 in pre-market trading after declining 4.75 percent on Tuesday.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 6.2 percent to $18.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 6.1 percent to $5.77 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.94 percent on Tuesday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) rose 5.6 percent to $6.99 in pre-market trading. LexinFintech projects limited impact from P2P regulations and lifted loan origination guidance.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) shares rose 4.8 percent to $7.83 in pre-market trading after falling 2.36 percent on Tuesday.
- Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) rose 4.8 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) rose 4.5 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading.
- ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) rose 3.9 percent to $9.64 in pre-market trading.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) rose 3.8 percent to $35.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.41 percent on Tuesday.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) rose 3.7 percent to $19.57 in pre-market trading after Nikkei reported that Hitachi is nearing up to $7 billion deal for ABB's power grid business.
Losers
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) fell 15.7 percent to $43.00 in pre-market trading. Dave & Buster’s reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares fell 11.8 percent to $4.50 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of 12 million shares of common stock.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 7.8 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported commencement of common stock offering.
- Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) fell 6.5 percent to $12.47 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
- Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE: GMRE) shares fell 6.4 percent to $8.95 in pre-market after the company reported commencement of common stock offering.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 5.1 percent to $13.31 in pre-market trading after rising 11.98 percent on Tuesday.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) fell 4.9 percent to $18.10 in pre-market trading. American Eagle reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
- Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ: TOCA) fell 4.9 percent to $12.20 in pre-market trading after reporting a 3 million share common stock offering.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 4.5 percent to $20.01 in pre-market trading after receiving FDA Complete Response Letter for abuse-deterrent, immediate-release reformulation of Roxicodone.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) fell 4.4 percent to $18.70 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $24 to $16.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) fell 4 percent to $9.20 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
- eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 2.2 percent to $28.41 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley downgraded eBay from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $55 to $33.
- Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) fell 2.1 percent to $32.31 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Mosaic from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $38 to $33.
