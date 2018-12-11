Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2018 5:33pm   Comments
Gainers

  • BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE: BRT) shares are up 8 percent, one day after reporting a reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Revenues came in at $30.154 million, missing estimates by $1.09 million.
  • Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) shares are up 5.3 percent after the company approved the formalization of a strategy committee to evaluate strategic alternatives.
  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares are up 5.3 percent. On Monday, the company received an unsolicited $10.26 per share proposal from Apis Capital Management. The company says it's evaluating the proposal.
  • Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) shares are up 4.2 percent after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at $(0.05), up from $(0.09) year-over-year. Sales came in at $168.143 million, beating estimates by $5 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY2019 sales guidance.

Losers

  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are down 16 percent despite reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 30 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $282.1 million, beating estimates by $3.44 million. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares are down 5.4 percent after third-quarter earnings came inline with estimates at 48 cents per share. Sales came in at $1.004 billion, missing estimates by $16 million. Comps were up 8 percent year-over-year in the quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

