34 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOTA) shares gained 59 percent to $10.16.
- MYOS Corporation (NASDAQ: MYOS) surged 56.1 percent to $1.67 following the announcement of a distribution agreement for its sports nutrition product. Myos, a biotherapeutics and bionutrition company, said Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) has agreed to distribute Yolked, a product intended to build lean muscle.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 25.6 percent to $3.43 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) climbed 25.1 percent to $0.8130.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) rose 18.1 percent to $3.5430.
- Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) shares gained 16.6 percent to $4.3823 after reporting a global collaboration with LG Electronics.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 15.3 percent to $3.99 after reporting 'positive' results of 2Ku de-icing modifications.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) climbed 14.5 percent to $19.20.
- Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OASM) shares rose 13.8 percent to $3.54.
- Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares jumped 12 percent to $9.32.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) gained 11 percent to $13.89.
- Navios Maritime Containers Inc. (NASDAQ: NMCI) rose 9.3 percent to $3.88.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) gained 8.8 percent to $6.31.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) gained 7.8 percent to $15.27 after the company disclosed that former FDA official and Johnson & Johnson executive Minnie Baylor-Henry has joined its Board of Directors.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 7.5 percent to $24.87 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 6.3 percent to $19.98 after the company announced positive Ganaxolone data in women with postpartum depression.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares rose 5.5 percent to $16.18 after reported the FDA acceptance of New Drug Application for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) gained 5.1 percent to $125.74. Casey's reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company cut FY19 comps guidance for fuel segment from 1.5-3 percent growth to down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 4.2 percent to $5.20. Entera Bio and Amgen entered into a strategic research collaboration in inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) dropped 26.3 percent to $19.13 after reporting Q1 results.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) dipped 21.6 percent to $1.3950 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 14.3 percent to $16.31 after rising 2.15 percent on Monday.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 14.1 percent to $14.60 after the company lowered its forecast for the third quarter and reported a $20 million buyback plan.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) declined 13.8 percent to $12.12 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) dropped 12.5 percent to $3.51. Destination Maternity posted Q3 adjusted loss of $0.12 per share on sales of $92.84 million and lowered its FY18 sales guidance.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 11.7 percent to $1.5900 after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) dipped 11.5 percent to $31.48.
- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM) dipped 11.4 percent to $6.07.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares fell 10.1 percent to $3.32.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dropped 10 percent to $2.7900 after climbing 38.39 percent on Monday.
- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOB) shares fell 9.3 percent to $15.07.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares dropped 8.3 percent to $3.54.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 5.6 percent to $3.20 after climbing 14.92 percent on Monday.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 5.3 percent to $16.69 after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.