A defective clutch from Eaton Corporation (NYSE: ETN) has led to the recall of some 20,916 Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) trucks, and could lead to more at other vehicle makers, according to a report.

Navistar has issued recalls for 15 products that include the Eaton ECA heavy-duty truck clutch. An internal component in the clutch assembly may fail, resulting in vehicle movement when not intended.

The NHTSA recall campaign number is 18V826000. Navistar said it will notify affected owners and dealers will recalibrate the transmission control module free of charge to fix the issue.

Eaton has acknowledged the clutch appears on vehicles from other manufacturers and it is working with those OEMs to issue recalls as well. Owners of vehicles they believe are involved in the recall may contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.

The International models affected are:

International HV, model year 2019

International HX, model year 2018-2019

International LT, 2018-2019

International Lonestar, 2018-2019

International MV, 2019

International Prostar, 2018-2019

International RH, 2018-2019

International Transtar, 2018

International Workstar, 2018-2019

