22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) rose 42.3 percent to $7.10 in pre-market trading. Entera Bio and Amgen entered into a strategic research collaboration in inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses.
- DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) rose 16.3 percent to $26.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and raised its full-year outlook.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) rose 13.6 percent to $34.75 in pre-market trading.
- Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) rose 12.8 percent to $3.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares rose 8.5 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading after the company announced positive Ganaxolone data in women with postpartum depression.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 7.2 percent to $2.39 in pre-market trading after surging 17.99 percent on Monday.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 5.6 percent to $53.99 in pre-market trading after presenting strategy for growth.
- Centric Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRC) rose 5.2 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.90 percent on Monday.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) rose 4.9 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 38.39 percent on Monday.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 4.5 percent to $5.84 in pre-market trading after climbing 7.27 percent on Monday.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares rose 4.3 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading after reported the FDA acceptance of New Drug Application for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 3.8 percent to $15.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.23 percent on Monday.
Losers
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 21.4 percent to $1.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY19 guidance.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 17.8 percent to $21.36 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 10.5 percent to $17.03 in pre-market after rising 2.15 percent on Monday.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) fell 10.4 percent to $15.23 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its forecast for the third quarter and reported a $20 million buyback plan.
- Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 8.3 percent to $1.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.
- Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) fell 6.8 percent to $111.60 in pre-market trading. Casey’s reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter. The company cut FY19 comps guidance for fuel segment from 1.5-3 percent growth to down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) fell 4.2 percent to $3.25 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.92 percent on Monday.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) fell 4.1 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 3.5 percent to $17.01 in pre-market trading after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXLC) fell 3.3 percent to $9.25 in pre-market trading.
