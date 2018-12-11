46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares surged 43.74 percent to close at $18.37 on Monday after the company announced a settlement of all litigation against Samsung and reported a new patent license agreement between the two companies. Xperi also raised FY18 and Q4 billings guidance.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) gained 38.39 percent to close at $3.10.
- Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) rose 27.72 percent to close at $43.68 after Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) announced plans to acquire Nutrisystem for $47 per share in cash and stock.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares gained 23.86 percent to close at $16.77.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 22.47 percent to close at $6.89 after receiving an acquisition offer from Apis Capital Management for $10.26 per share in cash.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) climbed 16.64 percent to close at $30.35 after announcing a $6.50 per share special cash dividend.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) gained 16.05 percent to close at $4.70.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 15.65 percent to close at $24.98.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) gained 14.99 percent to close at $14.50.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 14.92 percent to close at $3.39 after reporting positive outcome of interim analysis of ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares surged 14.88 percent to close at $10.50.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares climbed 14.53 percent to close at $5.36.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) climbed 12.58 percent to close at $3.49.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) gained 12.34 percent to close at $10.29.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 12.04 percent to close at $10.05.
- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX) surged 10.06 percent to close at $3.83.
- Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA) gained 9.92 percent to close at $5.21 on Monday.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) surged 8.89 percent to close at $2.45 after the company reported closing of strategic investment by SSR Mining and exercise of warrants.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) rose 8.7 percent to close at $9.75 after ASG Technologies increased offer from $10 to $11.50 per share to acquire the company.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 7.27 percent to close at $5.61 after falling 5.60 percent on Friday.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) rose 7.05 percent to close at $17.62 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of zilucoplan met its primary endpoint and 'key' secondary endpoints.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 6.82 percent to close at $14.57.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) rose 6.01 percent to close at $65.41.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) shares gained 5.28 percent to close at $6.38. DA Davidson upgraded A10 Networks from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares tumbled 31.91 percent to close at $27.65 after the company announced plans to acquire Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) for $47 per share in cash and stock.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares fell 27.49 percent to close at $1.24 after the company disclosed that it did not meet its primary endpoint for its Phase 2 study of nelotanserin.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) shares dropped 25.19 percent to close at $3.86.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) fell 24.29 percent to close at $4.55 after dipping 33.66 percent on Friday.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) dipped 22.21 percent to close at $16.99. B. Riley FBR downgraded Marine Products from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $16.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 18.16 percent to close at $13.43 on Monday after reporting partial clinical hold on MGD009 Phase 1 studies.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) dropped 17.89 percent to close at $2.02.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 16.84 percent to close at $3.11.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) shares dropped 15.94 percent to close at $24.00.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) fell 14.7 percent to close at $10.04.
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) declined 14.1 percent to close at $1.7442.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) dropped 13.92 percent to close at $5.01.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) fell 12.55 percent to close at $3.13.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) dipped 12.22 percent to close at $5.96.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares fell 11.45 percent to close at $4.02 on Monday.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares declined 11.37 percent to close at $26.11. Gritstone Oncology disclosed that it is advancing its solid tumor bispecific antibody program into lead optimization phase.
- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares tumbled 10.76 percent to close at $3.15.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares dropped 10.65 percent to close at $2.77.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares dropped 10.5 percent to close at $2.13.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) declined 10.5 percent to close at $3.58.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) dipped 5.1 percent to close at $64.14. Goldman Sachs downgraded Visteon from Neutral to Sell.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares declined 4.81 percent to close at $27.31. Goldman Sachs downgraded Navistar from Neutral to Sell.
