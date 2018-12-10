Market Overview

4 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2018 4:53pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares are up 12 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 6 cents per share, down from 11 cents last year. Sales came in at $1.592 billion, beating estimates by $32 million. The company reaffirmed FY19 adjusted earnings guidance of $0.00-$0.10.

Losers

  • Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares are down 9 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 7 cents. Sales came in at $366.236 million, beating estimates by $8.266 million.
  • Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TYME) shares are down 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.80, beating estimates by 24 cents. Sales came in at $2.538 billion, missing estimates by $2 million. The company cut FY19 comps guidance for fuel segment from 1.5-3 percent growth to down 1 percent to up 0.5 percent.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

