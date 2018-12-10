38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares climbed 44.5 percent to $18.47 after the company announced a settlement of all litigation against Samsung and reported a new patent license agreement between the two companies. Xperi also raised FY18 and Q4 billings guidance.
- Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) gained 28.5 percent to $43.96 after Tiv
- ity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) announced plans to acquire Nutrisystem for $47 per share in cash and stock.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares climbed 22.4 percent to $5.73.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares rose 19.6 percent to $16.19.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) climbed 19.4 percent to $31.06 after announcing a $6.50 per share special cash dividend.
- Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) rose 17.8 percent to $6.63 after receiving an acquisition offer from Apis Capital Management for $10.26 per share in cash.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) gained 13.9 percent to $24.60.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose 13.6 percent to $3.35 after reporting positive outcome of interim analysis of ADVANCE-1 Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) gained 12.3 percent to $4.46.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) rose 11.3 percent to $9.97 after ASG Technologies increased offer from $10 to $11.50 per share to acquire the company.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR) shares climbed 11.1 percent to $2.50.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) gained 10.3 percent to $2.9762.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) climbed 9.4 percent to $3.39.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) rose 9.2 percent to $4.18.
- SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE: SILV) surged 8.9 percent to $2.45 after the company reported closing of strategic investment by SSR Mining and exercise of warrants.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 8.8 percent to $5.69 after falling 5.60 percent on Friday.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) gained 8.2 percent to $9.70.
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) shares rose 7.6 percent to $14.68.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) rose 7.5 percent to $17.69 after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of zilucoplan met its primary endpoint and 'key' secondary endpoints.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) shares gained 7.4 percent to $6.51. DA Davidson upgraded A10 Networks from Neutral to Buy.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) rose 7.3 percent to $66.16.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares surged 7 percent to $9.78.
Losers
- Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) shares dipped 33.2 percent to $27.12 after the company announced plans to acquire Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) for $47 per share in cash and stock.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) fell 24.8 percent to $12.35 after reporting partial clinical hold on MGD009 Phase 1 studies.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares tumbled 24.4 percent to $1.2933 after the company disclosed that it did not meet its primary endpoint for its Phase 2 study of nelotanserin.
- Smaaash Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSH) dropped 21.3 percent to $1.60.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) dipped 17.6 percent to $4.25.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) fell 15.5 percent to $5.08 after dipping 33.66 percent on Friday.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) shares dipped 13.4 percent to $25.50. Gritstone Oncology disclosed that it is advancing its solid tumor bispecific antibody program into lead optimization phase.
- Marine Products Corporation (NYSE: MPX) dropped 12.8 percent to $19.05. B. Riley FBR downgraded Marine Products from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $19 to $16.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) fell 12 percent to $3.29.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) dropped 10.5 percent to $2.2014.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) shares dropped 10.1 percent to $2.14.
- Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) shares declined 9.5 percent to $25.96. Goldman Sachs downgraded Navistar from Neutral to Sell.
- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares tumbled 7.7 percent to $3.26.
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) fell 7.1 percent to $27.34.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) dipped 6.8 percent to $63.00. Goldman Sachs downgraded Visteon from Neutral to Sell.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) fell 6.2 percent to $7.34 after declining 2.73percent on Friday.
