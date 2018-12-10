Zoof-It Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance

Zoof-It, a Netherlands-based company that provides a last-mile blockchain platform that instantly rewards for parcel delivery in a convenient, inexpensive and responsible way, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). BiTA is the leading organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards relating to blockchain in the transportation/logistics/supply chain marketplace.

Blockchain can help companies in this marketplace digitally identify and track transactions, contracts and shipments as part of a distributed ledger system, making operations more transparent and reliable. Blockchain can help organizations improve customer experiences and create new revenue streams by improving fleet management and other areas.

"Blockchain technology will revolutionize the way the logistics industry operates and creates new value and efficiencies for customers and partners across the supply chain," said Stefan Verhagen, CEO and co-founder of Zoof-It. The Zoof-It product is based upon a permission-less blockchain or sidechain, enabling ease of entrance to equally treated stakeholders, while ensuring censorship resistance without any need for governance.

Oliver Haines, Vice President of BiTA-Europe, stated, "On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome Zoof-It to the Alliance. As an innovative blockchain start-up, Zoof-It's solutions and expertise will help BiTA in its work to develop blockchain standards." Haines continued, "In the supply chain, services like those Zoof-It provides in the Netherlands add value and can help companies be more efficient."

Verhagen continued, "Instead of trying to solve everything, Zoof-It focuses on instant financial settlement in the last-mile delivery space, benefiting couriers and consumers. Promoting neighbors in the delivery process costs less than returning a package to a depot, not only financially but also in delivery speed." He added, "Zoof-It's mission is to create efficiency and trust in the last-mile with lower information and communications technology costs as possible."

About Zoof-It

Based in Tilburg, the Netherlands, Zoof-It was founded in 2015. The company concentrates on clustering of parcels, organic growth of neighbors who earn a bit as well, and using a deflationary currency, all depicting its environmental friendliness. The company's on-request software can show how couriers, brokers and neighbors work together, ensuring immediate earnings while immutably recording liability and reducing disputes. Zoof-It's solution helps eliminate late payments of 30 to 400 days, as well as calls and dunning letters. Liquidity and fewer administrative burdens are positive benefits. Immediate payments are made possible by the latest blockchain technology, like the Lightning Network and Raiden.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (USA); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

