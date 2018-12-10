48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) surged 30.52 percent to close at $20.40 on Friday after the company reported better than expected Q3 EPS and revenue results and announced better than expected Q4 guidance.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) gained 24.47 percent to close at $4.68 on Friday after climbing 31.47 percent on Thursday.
- The McClatchy Company (NYSE: MNI) climbed 23.08 percent to close at $8.00.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) gained 21.72 percent to close at $12.72 after the Canada-based cannabis company confirmed it received a C$2.4 billion ($1.8 billion) investment from cigarette company Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO).
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) rose 19.26 percent to close at $5.51 after the company on Thursday reported a $2.4 million buyback program.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) climbed 17.96 percent to close at $14.25. Momenta Pharmaceuticals priced its 17.3 million share public offering of common stock at $11.50 per share.
- VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVUS) surged 17.72 percent to close at $2.99.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) gained 17 percent to close at $2.34 after the company reported Q3 EPS up from last year.
- SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIBN) rose 16.34 percent to close at $20.29.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares gained 15.4 percent to close at $14.09 on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Synthorx, Inc. (NASDAQ: THOR) rose 14.64 percent to close at $12.61. Synthorax priced its IPO at $11 per share.
- Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) gained 13.33 percent to close at $50.68 after the company acquired a private company for $64.1 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) rose 11.97 percent to close at $28.44 following Q1 earnings.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) rose 11.91 percent to close at $2.63.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) shares gained 11.57 percent to close at $21.60.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares rose 11.53 percent to close at $15.09.
- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) surged 10.33 percent to close at $33.10. OrthoPediatrics priced its 1.5 million share common stock offering at $27 per share.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) gained 8.9 percent to close at $5.75.
Losers
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) shares dipped 33.66 percent to close at $6.01.
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 27.42 percent to close at $1.35 on Friday after reporting an offering of common shares.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) declined 24.58 percent to close at $14.88. United Natural Foods reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dropped 23.79 percent to close at $4.26 following reports indicating the company has lost its bid for an acquisition by Fresenius.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 23.08 percent to close at $31.00 after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) dipped 22.5 percent to close at $3.10.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) dropped 20.67 percent to close at $2.38.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dipped 20.53 percent to close at $48.73.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) dropped 19.86 percent to close at $24.33.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 19.13 percent to close at $18.60 on Friday. Moderna priced its IPO at $23 per share.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 18.43 percent to close at $3.01.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) tumbled 17.85 percent to close at $223.25 following weak quarterly results.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) shares fell 17.26 percent to close at $1.3900 on Friday after falling 13.85 percent on Thursday.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) dipped 17.12 percent to close at $8.28.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dipped 16.54 percent to close at $5.30.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 15.9 percent to close at $15.08.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 15.63 percent to close at $1.8900 on Friday after declining 25.33 percent on Thursday.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 15.45 percent to close at $9.14.
- At Home Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HOME) dipped 14.06 percent to close at $20.41.
- Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) fell 13.92 percent to close at $33.20.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) dipped 13.37 percent to close at $113.87 following quarterly results.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 13.13 percent to close at $254.47 after reporting third-quarter earnings. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and issued weak fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) dropped 12.92 percent to close at $9.50.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) dropped 9.07 percent to close at $35.67 after the company revised its outlook.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 8.6 percent to close at $42.65 after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) fell 8.4 percent to close at $3.4900 on Friday after surging 13.06 percent on Thursday.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 8.14 percent to close at $4.0600 on Friday after declining 6.95 percent on Thursday.
- Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares fell 5.02 percent to close at $70.57. Goldman Sachs downgraded Expeditors International from Neutral to Sell.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) fell 4.88 percent to close at $18.32. Zumiez reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 4.73 percent to close at $6.64 after reporting pricing of underwritten offering of ordinary shares.
