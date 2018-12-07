25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) rose 169.2 percent to $8.48 in pre-market trading after dropping 25.36 percent on Thursday.
- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 40.5 percent to $2.36 in pre-market trading after falling 13.85 percent on Thursday.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 26 percent following a C$2.4 billion investment from Altria (NYSE: MO).
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares rose 15.4 percent to $14.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) rose 7.4 percent to $4.09 in pre-market trading after surging 13.06 percent on Thursday.
- Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) rose 6.2 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after climbing 31.47 percent on Thursday.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) rose 4.8 percent to $36.07 in pre-market trading. Yelp will replace Gulfport Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 on Wednesday, December 12.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 3.4 percent to $234.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 15.6 percent to $1.57 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) fell 9.6 percent to $35.46 in pre-market trading after the company revised its outlook.
- United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) fell 7.8 percent to $18.20 in pre-market trading. United Natural Foods reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 7.6 percent to $37.24 in pre-market after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss for its third quarter.
- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) fell 7 percent to $17.63 in pre-market trading.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) fell 6.5 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading. Zumiez reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) fell 6.5 percent to $6.52 in pre-market trading after reporting pricing of underwritten offering of ordinary shares.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 5.2 percent to $4.19 in pre-market trading after declining 6.95 percent on Thursday.
- Meili Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 4.8 percent to $13.33 in pre-market trading. MOGU priced its 4.75 million share IPO at $14 per ADS.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) fell 4.5 percent to $279.89 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and issued weak fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 4.3 percent to $44.65 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
- Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE: CCI) fell 4.2 percent to $112.50 in pre-market trading after rising 2.15 percent on Thusrday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) fell 3.6 percent to $2.16 in pre-market trading after declining 25.33 percent on Thursday.
- DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP) fell 3.2 percent to $54.13 in pre-market trading.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) shares fell 2.8 percent to $173.24 in pre-market trading after rising 3.87 percent on Thursday.
- Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares fell 2.6 percent to $72.40 in pre-market trading. Goldman Sachs downgraded Expeditors International from Neutral to Sell.
Posted-In: #PreMarket GainersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.