60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2018 4:42am   Comments
Gainers

  • Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE: FGP) jumped 68.42 percent to close at $1.28 on Thursday after the company beat Q1 sales estimates but missed on EPS.
  • Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares climbed 31.47 percent to close at $3.76 on Thursday after the company announced a strategic partnership with Ali Baba's Taobao to establish an online used car shopping mall on the Taobao marketplace.
  • MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) climbed 31.2 percent to close at $3.28.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) gained 27.42 percent to close at $25.23 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE: OZM) climbed 25.31 percent to close at $1.20 after the company announced a play to pay down debt in order to deleverage.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) gained 23.18 percent to close at $14.19.
  • Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) rose 22.84 percent to close at $5.54.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) climbed 22.37 percent to close at $9.30.
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 19.57 percent to close at $6.05 after dropping 7.16 percent on Tuesday.
  • Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) climbed 18.99 percent to close at $7.27 following Q4 results.
  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 18.29 percent to close at $3.88.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) surged 17.48 percent to close at $5.31.
  • Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares gained 16.52 percent to close at $7.90 after the company disclosed that its board unanimously adopted a shareholder rights plan. Activist investor Engaged Capital acquired a 10 percent stake in Del Frisco's.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) gained 15.89 percent to close at $8.75.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) shares gained 15.51 percent to close at $42.98 after the company late Tuesday reported a Q1 earnings beat and issued FY19 guidance above consensus estimates.
  • Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) rose 15.33 percent to close at $3.01.
  • Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) climbed 13.06 percent to close at $3.81.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) climbed 13.03 percent to close at $2.95 on Thursday.
  • VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) gained 12.74 percent to close at $31.95.
  • Hortonworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDP) climbed 12.67 percent to close at $17.07.
  • Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) rose 12.25 percent to close at $13.01 after the company late Wednesday reported a Q3 earnings beat and issued FY19 guidance above consensus estimates.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) gained 12.06 percent to close at $2.88.
  • Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) surged 10.46 percent to close at $7.50 on Thusrday.
  • Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) rose 10.39 percent to close at $66.95 after the company on Wednesday reported a Q3 earnings beat.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) climbed 9.97 percent to close at $11.69.
  • Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) gained 9.73 percent to close at $3.27.
  • Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) rose 8.4 percent to close at $6.84.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) shares rose 6.45 percent to close at $16.02 after the company late Tuesday reported a Q4 earnings beat.

 

Losers

  • Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares tumbled 56.89 percent to close at $1.94 on Thursday after the company disclosed that ENCORE-PH Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH cirrhosis did not meet primary endpoint.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 25.36 percent to close at $3.1500.
  • Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) tumbled 25.33 percent to close at $2.24.
  • Tronox Limited (NYSE: TROX) declined 23.18 percent to close at $7.69.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE: LEU) fell 22.86 percent to close at $1.89.
  • Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) dipped 22.18 percent to close at $2.07.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) dropped 20.82 percent to close at $2.32.
  • Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) fell 19.81 percent to close at $25.01 following Q2 earnings.
  • SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) fell 19.32 percent to close at $3.30.
  • Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) declined 18.05 percent to close at $41.00. Signet posted upbeat Q3 results and narrowed its FY19 earnings guidance.
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 17.19 percent to close at $71.90.
  • Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) dipped 16.17 percent to close at $3.94.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NASDAQ: NPTN) fell 16.15 percent to close at $6.49.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) declined 15.79 percent to close at $2.08.
  • Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 15.54 percent to close at $17.93 following Q3 earnings.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 14.8 percent to close at $7.60.
  • Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 14.64 percent to close at $27.05 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) dropped 14.37 percent to close at $4.29.
  • G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) dropped 14.35 percent to close at $34.91. G-III Apparel posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed views.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) dropped 14.6 percent to close at $23.75 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) dipped 14.03 percent to close at $9.99.
  • Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) fell 13.94 percent to close at $21.30.
  • Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) dropped 13.73 percent to close at $5.59.
  • Lilis Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LLEX) dipped 13.52 percent to close at $2.11.
  • Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) fell 13.38 percent to close at $106.67 after the company reported Q3 results and lowered its FY18 forecast.
  • Avista Corporation (NYSE: AVA) shares fell 13.06 percent to close at $44.68 after the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission rejected Hydro One's proposed acquisition of Avista.
  • Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) shares declined 12.76 percent to close at $33.16.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 12.68 percent to close at $1.86.
  • Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUPN) dipped 11.89 percent to close at $40.54.
  • Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) fell 9.25 percent to close at $35.83 after dropping 4.52 percent on Tuesday.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 9.09 percent to close at $2.20.
  • TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 7.74 percent to close at $21.69 after dropping 4.28 percent on Tuesday.

