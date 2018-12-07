Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington D.C. at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on consumer credit for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
