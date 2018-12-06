7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 15 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 20 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $161.703 million, beating estimates by $7.633 million.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $5.85, beating estimates by 27 cents. Sales came in at $5.444 billion, $544 million. The company sees FY19 sales of $24.5 billion.
- Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are up 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in breakeven, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $178.4 million, beating estimates by $4.85 million. The company issued strong fourth-quarter and FY19 sales guidance.
Losers
- United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ: UNFI) shares are down 9 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Earnings came in at 59 cents per share, which may not compare to the $0.73 estimate. Sales came in at $2.868 billion, beating estimates $168 million.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 75 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $748 million, beating estimates by $10.55 million. The company issued strong FY18 earnings and sales guidance. Comparable store sales were up 7 percent while direct to consumer net revenue was up 46 percent.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 8 percent after reporting third-quarter earnings. Earnings fell in-line with estimates at $2.16 per share. Sales were also in-line at $1.56 billion. The company reaffirmed FY18 guidance and issued weak fourth quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 55 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $248.8 million, beating estimates by $100,000. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
